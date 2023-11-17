Do Arsenal and Man United need to worry about Liverpool, Newcastle, Villa etc, rather than considering beating Man City?

Last season, Arsenal was battling for the Premier League title. They put up a tremendous fight but lost their way near the end and did not win – Man City triumphed.

That being said, we are 12 games into the new season, and the story remains the same: Arsenal must defeat Manchester City to win the Premier League.

And, as Mikel Arteta prepares to challenge Pep Guardiola for the Premier League title, Roy Keane has issued an unpleasant warning to Arsenal. Speaking on the Stick to Football Podcast, the Manchester United legend claimed that Arsenal should not just worry about winning the title but also about finishing in the top four, with teams like Liverpool, Aston Villa, and even Newcastle all vying for a top four spot.

Keane said on Stick to Football Podcast, “We always talk about trying to close the gap to Manchester City, but I think the challenge for some of these teams, including [Manchester] United, is what’s going on around them.

“Liverpool are improving; Newcastle, Villa… that’s the challenge I think Arsenal and United have to worry about.”

Keane’s remarks perplex me. Why is this perplexing? Given how good Arsenal has been, losing only once in the league in 12 matches, I assume it’s a team that will undoubtedly finish in the top four. Arsenal is stronger than they were last season, and that should be enough for them to not only be in the top 4 but also win the league.

Darren N

