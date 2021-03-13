Do Arsenal deserve to be amongst the favourites for Europa League glory?

Arsenal are currently third in the betting to be crowned winners of the Europa League, but their season has hardly screamed glory has it?

The Gunners have been up-and-down in form since the campaign began. We started red-hot, winning six of our first seven matches in all competitions, including two wins and a loss over Premier League champions Liverpool.

Since then we have seen our side drop down to fifteenth in the table to flirt with relegation, before rising to within touching distances of the European places again.

None of the above would tell a betting man to invest their hard-earned money in backing Arsenal to win the Europa League, but there are reasons to get behind them.

While sitting at around about 5/1 in the betting with various firms, the teams around us all have question marks over them also.

Manchester United have dropped to second-favourites in the betting after AC Milan left Old Trafford with a 1-1 scoreline last night, in a match where the Italians were largely dominant, and they could well be eliminated if a similar showing was to be seen back in Italy next Thursday.

Spurs have temporarily moved into favouritism after the midweek results, a team as accustomed to winning trophies as the moon is with spacecrafts landing on it.

After Arsenal we have Ajax and Roma, who while are big names from the history books, both have done very little in recent seasons, although the Dutch side definitely deserve the most respect.

Despite offloading the majority of their stars over the years, their academy appears to have a magical way of breeding the next generational talents, but that does make it difficult to build winning teams when your better players leave when they have gained a certain level of experience.

The Gunners may well prove to be the best option, and their league position could well be a blessing.

Arsenal have largely enjoyed their best performances this term in the EL, as highlighted by the heroics shown against Benfica and they could well have nothing but this competition as a route into European competition for next season.

Just like last year, their last game in all competitions was their only chance to scrape their way into the EL, and they managed to overturn an in-form Chelsea side in the FA Cup final to do so.

Arsenal have showed fight and the ability to come out of sticky situations under Mikel Arteta, and with most of our rivals having other competitions to concentrate on, we could well be the value bet you have been looking for.