Do Arsenal even have any style of play any more?

Style-Less Arsenal by Beastmode

Since the beginning this season, it’s really been hard to identify the style of play of the current Arsenal team. I have been an Arsenal fan for about 25 years and until this season, I have always known the style of play.

We were used to watching slick passing teams for the majority of Wenger’s tenure, but now this team cannot pass to save their life. Neither is it a counter-attacking team nor a pressing team. Hell, we are not long-balls or hoof-it-up-the-field type of a team. It’s like a Danny Welbeck style of play – you know; jack-of-all-trades but master of none.

People tend to compare this team to Mourinho’s Chelsea team, but these teams are not comparable at all. Yes, Chelsea were boring, but for a reason and purpose. Mourinho knew what he was doing, and he had an ex-factor that will turn a game around. They could defend with the defence they had, and they would score a goal whenever it’s needed. With the likes of Drogba, Lampard, Gudjohnsen, and Robben in attack, Mourinho had enough power to turn it up whenever he needed to. Same case during his 2nd stint, when he had Hazard, Costa, Fabregas, and Oscar in his team.

After the restart, MA was able to use the left side of the field to get the best out of Auba and Saka, and we could actually see what the team was doing. Now, every team knows that and has completely shut down that side. It seems the team is only used to attacking through the left side, that they are now just more confused since that side is no longer effective.

MA needs to find another outlet or a formation that will balance the attack. This team can be a good counter attacking team, if they accept it and use the proper personnel in place…

Beastmode