Do Arsenal even have any style of play any more?

Style-Less Arsenal by Beastmode
Since the beginning this season, it’s really been hard to identify the style of play of the current Arsenal team. I have been an Arsenal fan for about 25 years and until this season, I have always known the style of play.
We were used to watching slick passing teams for the majority of Wenger’s tenure, but now this team cannot pass to save their life. Neither is it a counter-attacking team nor a pressing team. Hell, we are not long-balls or hoof-it-up-the-field type of a team. It’s like a Danny Welbeck style of play – you know; jack-of-all-trades but master of none.
People tend to compare this team to Mourinho’s Chelsea team, but these teams are not comparable at all. Yes, Chelsea were boring, but for a reason and purpose. Mourinho knew what he was doing, and he had an ex-factor that will turn a game around. They could defend with the defence they had, and they would score a goal whenever it’s needed. With the likes of Drogba, Lampard, Gudjohnsen, and Robben in attack, Mourinho had enough power to turn it up whenever he needed to. Same case during his 2nd stint, when he had Hazard, Costa, Fabregas, and Oscar in his team.
After the restart, MA was able to use the left side of the field to get the best out of Auba and Saka, and we could actually see what the team was doing. Now, every team knows that and has completely shut down that side. It seems the team is only used to attacking through the left side, that they are now just more confused since that side is no longer effective.
MA needs to find another outlet or a formation that will balance the attack. This team can be a good counter attacking team, if they accept it and use the proper personnel in place…
Beastmode
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arsenal has enough fire power to blow 15th placed Leeds out of the stadium. Nothing to do with style, formation or tactics. Just go out there and play your natural game. Leeds 0 Arsenal 6
I want some of what you are smoking
Pepe, where is your disagreement with him. Is it in him saying we have enough firepower to blow Leeds out of their stadium (beat them) the notion which I share or in his predicted scoreline. Not too long ago CP beat them 4-1, that as well we have the squad to achieve. But we all know with our superior squad we can as well take some beating. so sad 😞😞😔
No style of play and no identity. It looks like we are just playing a game of possession when we hit the field, not playing in any specific direction.
The only way Arsenal can function effectively is to revert to 433 system. Get Willock/ESR/Ceballos/Willian in the centre of the park along with Partey and Elneny(AMN since Elneny will not be playing for the time being), attack the opposition and be solid in defence. We can be effective provided MA accepts what is going on and rings in the necessary changes in tactics, formation and personnel.