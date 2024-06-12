Do Arsenal even need a new striker now that Sesko is not available?

So, it turns out that Benjamin Sesko, the striker that many Gooners were hoping Arsenal would sign, won’t be joining after all. Do you reckon there’s a possibility that Arsenal might not end up securing a top striker, or any striker for that matter, and instead opt for a superstar winger?

It’s quite a contentious topic, isn’t it?

Alright, so here are two options for the summer: either spend a decent amount of the transfer budget to sign a top-notch right winger and rely on Havertz to lead the attack next season with Gabriel Jesus as his backup, or go for a more average winger and striker to give us more options in the attack.

What do you think?

Personally, I think it would be great if Edu and Arteta considered signing a top-notch winger. A new star winger will join Arsenal’s right wing to help share the workload there. Saka’s freshness and lack of strain will make him more unpredictable and impactful.

Arsenal’s attack will be highly effective, featuring Trossard and Martinelli options on the left wing, Jesus and Havertz options up front, and Bukayo Saka deputized by a new top winger such as Pedro Neto or Nico Williams on the right wing.

Definitely, Arsenal could still have plenty of firepower in the end, even if they don’t manage to sign a top striker.

