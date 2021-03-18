Do Arsenal fans agree with Arteta’s style of man management?

Do you Like Arteta’s Man Management Style? by Dan our captain has just had to be dropped for disciplinary reasons suggests Arteta still has work to do to create the environment he wants.
If, like me, you grew up with Arsene Wenger, Arteta’s strictness takes some getting used to. Mr. Wenger would protect his players in public. He would deny seeing even the most blatant of indiscretions. He would give a talent numerous opportunities.
As a result very few speak badly about working with him, many credit him for their success, some even refer to him as father figure. When there were issues Mr. Wenger trusted his players to sort out the problem, encouraging debate to intelligently find solutions.
Arteta has only been a manager for 15 months yet has already done the opposite to all of these points. Instead of teaching a player new skills he will give up on them if he feels they don’t do what he requires. He will say if he thinks a player has let the team down. As the weekend also proved, he won’t turn a blind eye no matter how big a star you are.
Many questioned Mr. Wenger’s approaches in his first year in English Football, when he was altering catering and the training schedule.He went on to become the most successful manager in our history.
Arteta clearly has the trust to make similar choices. Not just to coach the players but put his own imprint into the whole running of the club.
It’s currently not working, but to build a house it takes a brick at a time. Sunday was Arteta putting down another layer.
Do you agree with Arteta’s man management style?
Tactically I am not a fan but his disciplinary stance is spot on.
The club is bigger than any of these primadonas who concentrate more on posting on social media than playing and respecting the club that gives them their crazy salaries.
As I described in a previous post, certain “man management” issues needed addressing at our place – this being long overdue.
I personally believe Unai Emery tried to get to grips with such matters , but was to a certain degree “thrown under the bus”.
Mikel Arteta will be unflinching in his efforts to get our attitude back on track.
We have seen evidence of this already.
Although the last trance of departures have to be based mainly on footballing reasons, I think the dressing room may be a little less “problematical” going forward.
It’s me who’s in a “trance” ……….”tranche”.
To me he has done a significant job, gone are the days when so called top six come and clobber us like amateurs .we loose the games with dignity scoreline
I do agree with strong discipline as long as it it is equal and fair and shared amongst all players and the squad. For the early part of Arteta’s reign his different treatment of different players disturbed me. If he is learning to be equal and fair, and is changing through experience and human ethics then I will change my view and support him. The answer remains to be seen. Whether it’s football or daily life……….. ethics, equality and fairness come first
I like Guardiola’s ruthlessness and Arteta definitely follows his footsteps. Some fans wanted Guardiola to replace Wenger and they’d be shocked since Guardiola is even harsher than Arteta
We can’t always cuddle the superstars because some of them have bad attitude. Klopp is another tough one and look what he’s done to transform Liverpool
Why are we still continuing this topic ,we need to draw a line under it