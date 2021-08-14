Do Arsenal fans feel anger or sadness? Or just disappointed?

The logical thing happened and Arsenal were deservedly beaten by Konstantin Mitov
I’m amazed lovely Arsenal people, by the amount of Arsenal fans believing football is a irrational game where it doesn’t matter how many bad decisions you take, you can just win.
I predicted this season would be tough and Arteta would be sacked by Christmas, and he just couldn’t wait for game 1 to prove me right. I’ve spent numerous articles trying to explain why that is and at this point I feel all the energy towards Arsenal could just be spent better on something else.
I am happy I’m touring Europe and I didn’t get to watch the game. There was nothing to be excited about. We spent 50 million pounds on a CB and conceded two goals, and of course we couldn’t score.
If I tell you my honest opinion about these Arsenal players, board and staff, they’d forbid me from watching a football game forever, but in short, I wouldn’t miss one of them.
Auba and Laca should both be sold. I guess it’s my fault that we start the season unprepared again and having no striker. It’s just beyond unacceptable that we don’t have even one ready.
Odegaard? We had him last season and what did we do? We’re in for him, cause he’s cheaper than Maddison. Pathetic again, but we had him last year and we still finished 8th.
Even Harry Potter won’t fix this mess by waving his magic wand. It’s a problem that goes right down from Stan Kroenke at the top, to all the fans who keep believing in this rotten manager and system.
It’s hard to even say what I feel. You would normally call it disappointment, but it’s hard when you expect it. It’s mostly a bit of anger and then just sadness.
I hope you feel better though.
Konstantin
76 CommentsAdd a Comment
Are we allowed to feel all 3 or do we have to pick just one ,if so I would like to phone a friend ,maybe Barry but he’s probably still in bed with a hangover .
Hahahahahaha!
👍 👍 Dan, maybe we have to rank our feelings #1 through to #3?
Is it too late to add “frustrated” to the list?
How about numb?
That’s how I feel. It’s the fact my worse fears came true. That for all the usual rhetoric that came from MA’s lips after a disastrous season we still started the new season with pretty much what we has last season anyway!
No matter who he signs now, I still feel he is the problem. He’s taking the team in a direction that no one wants but he is too blind to it. We could spend £200 million more but I’m not so sure it would matter?
As much as I want to believe, I just can’t. Nothing is changing. Especially for the better!
Arteta willl be very happy now.
Fan expectations are at their lowest point for 25 years.
The team no longer has to compete for the title or even 2nd 3rd or 4th.
Now for weak Arsenal fans top 6 will be seen as a “great success”.
Beat Chelsea next PL game and it will be like the secod coming.
All is forgiven.
4th place is still the minimum requirement
fairfan We have NO chance of finishing fourth from what I seen last night we will be lucky to finish 8th
Sir Michael you are spot on infect we will be fighting for relegation this season after what I saw last night
We’ve bought a premium short CB, so we might have to assign him to a different position if required. I thought Arsenal have learned a lot from having a premium short CB like Mustafi
About our senior CFs, I’m afraid we can only sell them with huge discounts. Signing Odegaard will increase our tactical flexibility, but it shouldn’t be our main priority
Brentford’s CF could man-handle our CBs, whereas our CF obviously couldn’t. We won’t win if we keep losing the duels in the front line and in set-pieces, so Arsenal have to move faster in the transfer window
You like talking speaking too much unesecary rubbish… Every team knows arsenal are insistent on passing from thr back, with slow players like xaka etc who are not good enough… So all you need do is press them and they will mske mistakes.. Thats all stop all this annoying analysis.. Ivan toney of Brentford said tgat what the coach told them, so hush mr man, stop annoying us further,
Arteta is clueless, all he knows is you must pass from the back, thats why when leno gets the ball opposite teams camp in arsenal box 18,because that all they have been told to do pass from the back.. And how many times has this lead to goals?.. Arteta so clueless that he has no other ideas apart from pass from the back and hopr for the best, that he wants to spend 30 million on a keeper, as back up, why? Because the keeper can pass from. The back, enough of this your noise please.
Also notice, when opposition teams, keeper is with the ball, arsenal players are clueless as to what to do…,but when leno is with the ball all opponents know what to do?…am not sure you know… So ill tell you.. They camp around leno and force errors.. The they insist on this same folly now and always..
Stop your so called analysis, simply arteta has no game plan,
Arteta tactics
Just wanna convey a constructive comment, instead of expressing my anger or insulting other people
We all know that Arteta would likely not survive if he loses three of our first five EPL games, so no need to waste our breath
About building from the back, Arsenal have to do it as a top team. If our current players can’t do it, they’re simply unfit to play with high level football
However, I believe some Gooners want an instant result, so those types of fans had better ask for someone like Ranieri. He’ll make a new system based on our players’ abilities, but I won’t watch a Simeone-type of negative football
If you can watch Arteta’s football then you can watch 100’s of simeone
And guess what he is the Spanish champion
You’re still talking nonsense..
Why must arsenal pass from the back?.. Does Madrid do that? Hiw many top teams do it? Barca only.. But with great players.. You really have no ideas.. In life you, only attain to the pinaacle being you.. Stop being a fake wannabe.. “as a top team arsenal must pass from the back”.. Trash.. Because we accumulate points we accumulate from passing from im the back?
You’re clueless and like writing English.. English isn’t a sign of intelligence, its a language.. You said we bought a short center back.. When we had long metersacker.. How many balls was he able to head? End of your point my man, you like areta have no clue, just sign language and noise.. Wenger played tika taka, how many passes from the back, made him concede goals?
Spot on!they know our players have been instructed to play from the back no matter what to stop it high press like I said before we’ve been found out we are so predictable get close to Xhaka put him under pressure he is bound to make a mistake.
well said. we pass from the back without any precision. I think artetas plan is to not score goals but to become king of the managers when passing out from the back. at present he is really a pauper at passing out from the back. I was hoping for something new from arteta this season, but this garbage that I am watching makes my stomach turn. first match but #artetaout.
Well spoken.
I am wondering if we are a football club or an academy judging by yesterdays team.This team is just uncompetitive, how come all our players,are short and weak?
Then we want to add Odegard to our height less team.This is just madness.
Thanks bro. I believe Arsenal want to have a beautiful football identity, as a top team. Hence we’ve been collecting small creative players since the Invincibles’ era
We also conceded many goals from set-pieces and counter-attacks in Wenger’s time. The trend continues with Arteta, so Arsenal have to use a different approach and start injecting some physicalities into the team
Do you know how many players Arteta have signed
Was he blind to player height
I can not believe how people think Ben white is better than Saliba and we even paid 50m for him
Chambers, Mari, xhaka, sambi even Leno these players are not midgets it’s just like of good training and assigning the right players for the right responsibility
Not sure how I feel a bit of both! Raging ,
resigned,or should I say I just feel like the Arsenal performance! Confused
Misplaced piorities my friend! Tall CB, short CB, fat CB, thin CB, left foot CB, right foot CB, in any case with any CB we would be a goal or two down because we are Arsenal and we have the Art(eta) of letting goals in by the hook or crook. Had we to invest that 52 grand + 10 more we could have an outstanding MF player to aid the strikers. Can we not score even a single goal against the new comers? Hope Aug 21st takes more than the usual time as I dread to see what Lukaku would do to our back line. If this is our performance, very soon our London derbys would be with QPR or Millwall.
Some fans here are screaming for a new creative CAM or no 10, so please watch this excellent documentary from Deutsche Welle Kick-off and listen to what Joachim Low/ Jurgen Klopp said about that type of player:
youtube.com/watch?v=aFW1ecPEjGk
I agree with them, that a hardworking presser like Smith-Rowe is better for the team
About the Chelsea game, Havertz would likely be dominant against White in the air. If Lukaku is fit, he’d likely eat both our CBs alive
Who cares about some ghost documentary on YouTube
Don’t feel anything anymore.
> finish 8th and as 15th least creative team
>Spend 75£ millions on defensive players
>Get immediately beaten 2-0 by promoted team with 2 shots on target
Genius Arteta and Edu.
We can say utterly gutted. Wasted my rume last night. If we continue like this .I am sure by December we will surely be relegation contenders.
Some one at the club must take responsibility .
Fans should start boycotting everything from matches to merchandise .
There should be a revolt outside Emirates
#Artetaout
#kroenkeout
I will stop watching arsenal from today .
Could not sleep last night .
Broke my window pane .
Was about to smash my tv when the second goal went in .
Man, you got issues!
Kasaz, Imagine publicly admitting that you have such issues in your life! I’d seek help and quickly too, if I were you.
Not worth trashing your house over, Kasaz!
Have been waiting to see Thirdman and Jon fox post. I hope they are well.
Then scroll down son and learn something true!
Then scroll further down and learn something profoundly true.
Yeah guess they are bidding their time and come out Abit cool and relaxed to analyze better. Whatever happened to the kroenke out! Leno?
I first felt, with the youngsters playing, I would accept a poor result, but the style of play was clearly disfunctional, Arteta is living in Arteta World, and that is his own lost fantasy world. He really has no idea, pursuing the same losing methods, tactics and style of play that haunted us last season. He should fall on his sword or be sacked by the next game.
Any successful team needs a mix of talent, experience,physical presence, agility and leadership. We are in big trouble if our only weapon is the young lads we fielded yesterday, I can bet we will never win a premier league match with such a team.
Quite agree and they wouldn’t all ordinarily be in the starting 11. It was a team you may have put out for the Carabao Cup rather than a tricky fixture away to newly promoted Brentford in front of a buzzing full house for the first time for ages.
A lot of ping pong football and poor defensive work.
Much work to do and a quick return to fitness is required for those out injured or sick. Arteta’s time is now in the balance. I certainly supported him as we all knew he was the ‘rookie’ but that no longer applies. I’ll see how the window pans out and the return of senior players before casting my judgement later in the year but it’s not looking good
So my reaction was ‘unsurprised’ albeit very disappointed
The money is there. I don’t blame Kroenke. Shocking management and poor purchases. How on earth did we get Xhaka back…and with a pay rise. He is terrible and always has been. We had the chance to get rid of him and someone was actually going to pay us! Auba and Laca, at least they had the courtesy to pull a sickie. As for Odergaard he is very very ordinary, just as Ceballos was. Why would we pay anything for him. Reasonable squad player at best. Arteta will be gone before the end,of October, but will anyone decent come to Arsenal?
You have to blame Koenke because he hired someone who has never managed a team at this level before. Someone unproven. Except for a seat at the side of a great manager, Guadiola, what has he done?
Sometimes you get what you pay for!
Arsenal is too big forr arteta..
Its all his fault… He may be intelligent.. I don’t know, but one thing is certain, he doesn’t have a mind of his own, hes too interested being like pep, than being anything else, whicg is folly.
Its his fault Martinez left and that back up from. Brighton too left.. Why? Pep uses one keeper in all competitions ie his first choice, this limits chances for the 2nd choice.. Martinez saw this and knew if he was 2nd to leno, he wont get game time.. So did Macey.. I mean this isnt a sensible route.. Because how do you tgen develop the 2nd choice, no other coaches uses this approach but pep, and his wannabe.. And now leno is second to useless leaving arsenal in a rut.
Arsenal has always had excellent and excess midfielders, arteta sold gueundozi, blanked out, nathan miles, emptied the midfield… And didn’t replace, see what happened yesterday.. You’re midfield is light.. The first big signing is a center back.. Even as at that ben white could have played midfield and allow holding to play temporarily.. He also extended xaka contract…
Laca and auba arent sick.. Its just Wenger/Ferguson tactics when they don’t want to play a player.. Watch and see, these guys are big names that give confidence to their teams and make opposition more cautious.. Brentford wont have been that confident with at least one of those guys available.. Arteta goofed.. Hes too proud and high handed for such an underachiver.. See the little time hes spent at arsenal number of players hes had issues with.. He needs to go, it will be hard for him to get another job.. After this watch and see.
He doesn’t have much to offer,
Ivan toney was asked yesterday, what their coach asked them to do.. He said every one knows arsenal play from the back and if you press them they make mistakes… Thats exactly what happened and thats exactly what teams used to beat arsenal every now and again… Arteta is clueless.. Apart from this passing from the back, he has no other idea or tactics.. And hes soo bent on his clueless ways that he wants to spend 30 million on on a backup keeper because the keeper can pass from. The back..
Edu is also at fault.. Right from last season.. Arsenal has always had creative midfielders issues.. Till tomorrow this issue is uet to be resolved.. Arteta needs to go.. His ridden his luck enough.
Leno is lower club Quality
Pepe is useless outside the box 18
How does chambers start over soares..?
Xaka needs to go
Lokonga isn’t ready, hes ok though
Why cant arteta trust miles in the midfielder, is lokonga better?
Only players on that picth were saka, esr, Tierney
You couldn’t have put it any better Nero.This is purely artetas mistake,he has been using this players the entire pre-season.If he wanted them out he should have been very clear instead waiting for the season to start and then unbalance the team like what he did yesterday.
This is so childish and embarrassing to the arsenal.
First we have to change our manager and edu because these people doesn’t know how to run a club like arsenal stature. We need experienced manager to boost the current player’s confidence. Right now its all doom and gloom for the players even if we signed messi arteta will transform him to a looser, look at Tierney and martinelli there enthusiasm is disappearing from their face
Arteta does not know who to play period he lacks football knowledge should be sacked asap rather go for a manager who has won trophies this is a useless manager
This passing game is slow and gives defenders time to regroup.Thats why when the gunn ers
were in the box,it was very crowded.
Ieno was held when the bees were taking a corner kick and goal given.
Why didnt MD blow and disallowed the goal.Tv cameras showed Leno being impeded.What were the var guys doing?
Just watched post match interview with Arteta and when asked if Laca and Auba will be fit for Chelsea all he said was “I don’t know “
Maybe they are off from his face because no information was given on their illnesses and if it’s just stomach bug or cold then they should be clearly back in 9days ,if it was covid that would have been reported and in the news .
1 game into the season and it’s already gone tits up .
I am really disappointed with Arteta recruitment staff, our previous mistakes still are happening now. Modern football has changed ,you have to invest more in proven players and staff. Arteta was overhyped only cuz he worked under pep,in two seasons. He has no what it takes to return the golden days of Arsenal. Chelsea had to do away with Lampard, the Fruits of this decision known to everyone.
Anger, Sadness or Disappointed?
Anger and disappointed for me. No sadness as we don’t deserve any sympathy. We are creators of our own downfall.
The abundance of piss poor players that we have is not the sign of a good team. We couldn’t beat Hibs or Rangers and now we looked stupid against Brentford.
Same players doing the same thing. Pepe running up his own arse. Leno putting his own defenders in danger. Xhaka always electing for a sideways pass. The ball becoming like a hot potato if the game gets too frenetic.!!! I believe that’s why we buy slow, sloth like players because we don’t know how to play with any gusto anymore. We deliberately try to slow the game down by trying to keep possession in a hope that we can carve out one good looking move that might lead to a goal. As soon as it’s a fast paced, robust and pressured game…the same players I mentioned and others are all at sea.
We’ve got a couple that relish a real football game and don’t mind a good fight ie Saka, ESR, Lacazette. As for the rest, they’re happy with what they’re instructed to do. It’s easy work and some good money too.
The majority of this team has to go and the idiotic methodology that we employ has to now be dropped. We’ve persisted with it for too long now and Arsenal, like the rest of the premiership have to evolve and cope with the rigours of real world football, not fantasy!
KONSTANTIN! The ultimate doom monger and what was so telling to me was that he was “happy he did not watch the game”(meaning on TV I assume, as he was touring).
A supporter who is “happy not to watch the game” does not exist, but a mere “fan” does exist!
There is a world of difference between supporters and mere self proclaimed “fans “!
SUPPORTERS PLAY A KEY ROLE IN OUR CLUB AND ARE PART OF IT BECAUSE THEY SUPPORT. Mere fans, on the other hand, believe they are more entitled than the club and moan , endlessly , when they do not get all they want.
I found this article a sickening charade from a non supporter who just happens to be a mere fan to be honest!
Real thinkers easily recognise the important and vital difference between the two words ; supporter and fan!
As evidence for this statement I offer the thought that the word “fanboy” is often used as a derogatory call but I have never heard any one scorned as a “mere” supporter boy(or girl) as it is widely recognised that a supporter is REAL, while a mere fan, such as KONSTANTIN and his ilk, are not necessarily so.
And yet, most fans (of any type) feel exactly the same as Konstantin!
Again he manages to dulge commenting on the game or his idol Arteta
Choses to hide behind supporters and fans when no one actually wants to know
The mood of 75% of the fans are the same and you can barely see a happy fan nowadays and there is a reason for that
As an adjunct to my above comment specifically about Konstantin, so many esp younger Gooners, simply fail to comprehend how often their own precise words reveal so much about them.
People such as I ,AND THERE ARE MANY OF US, on here and all around, closely study how we humans react and how we speak and how our own WORDS, actions and deeds reveal so much truth about US as a person. This applies equally to me as it does to all of us!
Worth thinking about, IF you wish to hide the real you for any reason. Perhaps because deep down you are unhappy with what you really amount to as a person ?
So in present condition since we are too be supporters we should be clapping for the rubbish we witnessed yesterday and support a project that is clearly going south….
The club and it’s management have given the fans so many reasons to feel which ever thing they feel be it sad or disappointed….
You can’t beat a child and tell him not to cry no matter the amount of love and support shown
For every action there is a reaction
I can’t understand the message you are trying to pass
We are all here because of our love for the club please don’t twist words to make yourself look like you are more of a supporter than everyone else..
Calls
Everyone else non supporters then go’s about his daily business slagging off half the players at the club .
Surely a real supporter would support everyone at the club jonny boy ,or is it just when it suits you .
Over large Jon Fox ego.
We have been reduced to the laughing stock each day. We are ashamed to introducing ourselves as Arsenal fans wherever we are. Maybe the Kroenke and his shareholders are still comfortable in the business but Arsenal fanbase is declining. By December we will be fighting for relegation with Edu gaspar and Arteta on the helm at the Emirates. We need a coach who knows what it means getting 3 to 4 wins consecutively. Those stupid excuses can’t bore Fruit anymore. #Conte please save us.
Same old story, the club is declining every season, I looked at the Arsenal squad yesterday, they presented a mid table club squad, surely something has to be done or else within three to four seasons We play in championship
All 3
Oh well, I guess we aren’t going to emulate the 04 Invincibles then!
We were beaten by the better side last night, I was obviously disappointed but not shocked, I thought we could get a draw there but it wasn’t to be
I don’t think we conceded playing out from the back?
I agree with Wolfgang that Leno was fouled for their second goal but Saka should have tracked the scorer and Tierney should have been stronger on the back stick, but it didn’t really matter, it was never going to be nil nil, if you don’t score you can’t expect a result, that was the frustrating part for me
ESR looked classy on the ball and drove forward really well but still work in progress when it comes to end product at the moment unfortunately
I thought Sambi’s Arsenal League debut was as good as White’s was poor
As I say disappointing and frustrating but it doesn’t change my view that we will have a decent season and this team and Manager will come good
Onwards and upwards, come on you Gunners
The problem is not Arteta the problem with arsenal is Stan kroenke. Arteta is the owner of the team he’s neither in charge of funds or the boss. stan kroenke is arsena problem
We blame Kroenke too much, he isn’t the one who decide which area to fix in the team. other teams have less budget and does far better with player recruitment with it. it’s all edu and arteta.
We looked nervous and didn’t appear ready, despite having played 6 games in pre-season!
I guess I’m thankful it’s only the first game – plenty of time to address those issues. But as MA is already under immense pressure, we really couldn’t afford a slow start. Last night won’t have done our confidence any good..
The whole league will have watched (maybe laughed?) and will know to get at us, put us under pressure and we’ll buckle! So nothing has changed in that respect.
Injuries and illnesses really haven’t helped (it never rains but it pours on planet Arsenal) but I shouldn’t take anything away from TF and Brentford; they were fantastic! What I’d give for us to put in a performance like that!
So, yes, it’s safe to say I’m feeling rather disappointed (but not surprised) this morning… and am not looking forward to playing Big Rom and the Chavs!
Come on footballing gods, give us a break! We’ve been through more than enough lately! 🥺
Sue this is the longest post I have seen from you… You must be gutted
Yeah, such along comment sue. Things are really looking bad lol!. Most of us are in the same boat with you. Only positive thing I can see coming out of this season is our youngsters will get more experience and mature.
Pain in the arsenal
Brentford deserved the win but i hope we can come back stronger.
My problem is with the goals, how are those goals given.First goal the ball went out and the second leno was fouled
Tiernay was the only consistently decent player on the pitch .. smith Rowe did some nice things in patches and lukonga looked promising … the rest was shambolic or worse … for those like myself who have been warning since December that the writing is on the wall with arteta and in big capital letters the current state of affairs is saddening but not surprising… what happens in next 4 weeks will determine whether we continue our decade long descent or show any signs of revival .. but what is for sure arteta can’t do the latter and fans need to get real on this before it’s too late … of course the bunch doesn’t stop with him … metaphorically and literally
Though I want Arteta gone, Arsenal will never win on a friday. Mark my words #arteta out, #edu out #kroenke out!
As for me, I don’t even know what I feel. I am jealous of Chelsea and their coach. Tuchel transformed Chelsea with the same players and won the CL. I crave for a coach like that but the mighty Arsenal will never sack a poor performing coach until it’s three years. Waste.
I’m beginning to think Arteta’s stubbornness is leading him astray.
Ditch this sideways passing game, man!
Can’t see him here by January if he dosen’t change tact.
“Tiernay was the only consistently decent player on the pitch”(sic)
Consistent – YES.
Decent – YES.
Ratings:
Attack 10/10
Defence -10/10 (minus 10)
Tierney abandoned his post and left the defence totally exposed to Brentford attack. Most of their best attacking moves came down through our left side.
Will I pick Tierney for the next match, if it is up to me? Absolutely YES! But, I’ll tell him to fulfill his defensive responsibilities first and foremost, before going further forward to support our attack.
Meant to be a reply to @RW1
Vasc been saying for a season that we have to pick Tierney but he is a very poor defender. We forgave Bellerin that fault for years, I hope we can knock this out of him or we will always be in trouble on the left of defence. Having said that he is no worse than Chambers, Mari and Leno. What a shambles for White to land in.
After yesterday game I feel for MA and I think if I were him I’ll leave arsenal ASAP. It’s obvious this team doesn’t have the capacity to play what he is trying to play and though he is trying to change the tiki taka culture to aggressive passing tactics, the players are really not interested in leaving there comfort zone of one touch pass to pressing and we don’t have the right too.
So many might argue ‘ why not play to the strength of your players’?
But playing to the strength of our players means we are going back to arsenal of those days where we creates and score goals at the same time conceded a lot.
Don’t get me wrong we still concede stupid goals but in reality it’s because we are trying to adapt to the new system but finding it had to
Hi Ada – He’s stubborn and one dimensional but the thought of resigning must have crossed his mind last night.
Arsen Wenger time I used to enjoy watching arsenal play even sometimes we do lose to our oppositions… but I won’t be angry because I enjoy football with good plan & good direction but now i pay to watch pepe & Xhaka to be sincere this 2 player can’t see shirt in liecester city … some people were busy saying that our players were too young last night.. but they are have forgotten that in Ajax is only young boys play in that team ….is not matter of young boys the issue there is how u organized the boys….
arsenal need a Coach yes we don’t have a Coach and again we don’t have Wengers like mane .. sterling…gnabry … Neymar…Coman …chisea..richalison..insane…son .. Wengers who can cut and shot …we use to have them before like Walcott. Sanchez. But now nor one can do that in our team..even our left Wengers like Pepe he’s not good enough to play in arsenal team ….so in conclusion we need a new coach MA is not a Coach
I’ve resisted and challenged calls to sack Arteta since he arrived. I still believe that any manager needs to be given sufficient time to stamp the team with their own ideas, but I find myself agreeing with the bulk of the fanbase now. Unless something miraculously changes, his days are numbers.
We have a top 6 squad but these tactics aren’t Arsenal. They’re slow, boring, predictable and ineffective. Get the ball out wide, pack the box, defence clears the ball, clench bums while a counter attack is mounted, repeat.
I’m not Arteta out yet, but I’m very close.
Not surprised, not sad, not disappointed. What we saw yesterday was Arteta through and through. If the board don’t see relegation as an opportunity, they should sack Fraudteta and Edon’t as early as last night. I’m pretty sure MA WILL get us relegated if he stays past December.
When arsenal concedes a goal the fans has always blamed Leno and this started when Martinez left Arsenal.
How can someone blame a keeper for those two goals yesterday,are you blind or you just hate the guy,I hope he leaves Arsenal because he can do better than this shitty club