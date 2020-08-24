Do Arsenal fans feel more passionate about club than country? (Opinion)

The European Championships were supposed to have taken place this summer, with the semi-final and final of the event taking place in England, but has international football lost it’s edge over club football?

Darren Bent had the discussion on TalkSPORT earlier this week, where he claimed he would prefer World Cup glory over the Champions League or any club glory.

He went onto add that he wouldn’t accept relegation as a sacrifice for the international glory, but he would accept his boyhood club finishing without European football in order for England to win, not that one would have much impetus on the other…

This is of course the opinion of a former player, and former England international, and fans opinions will of course vary from the other side of the television

I’ve followed England my entire life having been born in North London, and despite my father being anti-England somewhat as he cheered on the Republic of Ireland, and in my younger years, I definitely felt more inclined to be passionate in support of my country of birth, but Arsenal eventually took over.

It’s hard to understand just why I felt that England was now less important, but watching them failed to pull the heart-strings that you get from watching club football nowadays.

In recent years, I do try to make sure that I watch every England game, as well as watching every Arsenal match that I can, and the Three Lions have had a resurgence in recent tournaments in getting fans back onside, possibly down to the football, or possibly down to different reactions to the press, but Arsenal remains as number one for me.

I know not all Arsenal fans are English or England fans, but am I alone in feeling more passionate watching my club than my country?

Patrick