Do Arsenal fans miss watching two games a week?

Breaks between games are good but an emptiness is apparent!

As nice as it is that Arsenal are getting a bit of a break in between games to recover and be fit and firing for the next one, I find myself at a loss waiting for the next Arsenal game to come around.

It feels like a Catch 22 situation. We moan at times when there’s lots of fixtures and competitions going on and we don’t always have enough time to recover in between games, and we suffer with injuries because of it, and we moan at times when there’s a big break between game because we miss Arsenal.

I guess it’s because of our love and passion for the club that when you are so used to seeing it week in week out or every three of four days, it becomes a bit of an emptiness in your life when there’s a wider break and you’re at a loss of what to do with yourself.

Well that’s how it feels for me.

It’s all well and good we still have football to watch but it’s just not the same when it’s not your team.

Unless of course it’s Spurs and they are losing – that’s always nice to see.

But if we end up finishing in fourth or even a little higher, I guess we can’t and won’t be complaining and as I have said before, if you want to be the best you have to be prepared and be able to play the best and be present in every competition that is available to you.

Arsenal shouldn’t get too used to the long breaks between games though and will need to be able to learn to manage every competition and every match in the best way possible, if they want to win everything or near to everything each season.

But for now I guess we can enjoy the breaks and prepare as best we can for each game, with the hope that everything falls in our favour and we get that all important Champions League spot come the end of the season!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

