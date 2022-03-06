Do Arsenal fans now believe that Odegaard is ‘the Real Deal’?

Is Odegaard the real deal? by Guy
Having followed the career of Martin Odegaard since his prodigal teenage days with Real Madrid and Norway, I like many was excited when he joined on loan deal in January last season. Although technically superb and a useful contributor to the team he was not by any means the star man over that period. Too easily brushed off the ball, reluctant to use his right foot, relatively slow, not a natural tackler or finisher – all of these weaknesses were summarised in the oft-used comment that he was a lower level luxury player who did not contribute enough to the team.
In the summer window Arteta paid just under £30 million to buy him. Some were delighted but there were a sizeable minority who disagreed – citing players such as Maddison, with a bigger goals tally (at more than twice the price) or a more defensive minded player (ESR was all we needed) as better buys. Mentioned were Neves, Bissouma and others.
Fast forward to this February. Odegaard frequently covers the most yards in the team, almost as a box to box player. He is no longer easily shoved of the ball, is not particularly slow or sluggish. He tackles well, is the fulcrum of our offensive play and has a telepathic understanding with Saka. He organises the midfield and attack as well as being Arteta’s voice on the pitch. He is poetry to watch and is the oil in our engine. He is Norway’s captain with almost 40 caps at 23 years old, and along with Saka is the key to our successful future. He is a super-talented, intelligent and conscientious player who, now that he has at last found his home, is blossoming and will only get better.
But whereas Saka is universally acknowledged as being priceless, as recently as a week ago Odegaard was still being called overrated and unproductive by some on this site. I would be interested to hear who thinks we should have spent the £30 million on another player and why, who is still undecided, and who like me is convinced that Odegaard is “the real deal”?
Guy
I think he’ll be captain one day soon. Like him a lot.
He’s the real deal,he really combines well with saka but not with martinelli.most times operates from the right which when an opportunity to strike arises i am sure he will nail it,i really like him he can split defence in tight spaces.
He gets my vote. A real worker and a classy player. Yes, Guy, he has found his home at The Arsenal.
Same here 2
Simply outstanding. The new Berkamp.
I watched the city game today and I know this might sound presumptuous…. but i must say Odegaard plays very much like De Bruyne. If he can keep getting the odd goals then we might just have an absolute unreal player.
I think Odegaard is finally showing what he can bring to the club.
Work rate second to none, looks to drive the attack, and has the flair we all enjoying watching from the creators.
Once he adds goals consistently he will be unplayable. Think some expected too much from him when he joined.
Some expected the magic Santi used to deliver, plus the late runs Ramsey used to make, while being the creator like Ozil when he first joined.
Personally he is doing fantastic being both a CAM and CM at the same time, like Partey playing DM and CM simultaneously.
It’s not easy playing 2 roles at the same time in this system, and easy to see why midfielders struggle to be consistent.
I think Odegaard will be one of our best players in this squad, and my only concern is that the team may depend on one player too much to create and drive the team.
Last year Saka seemingly had to defend, create, transition, and score for the team to do well, everything went through him.
I’m concerned that everything is now going through Odegaard, and if his form deeps, so may our team. Partey is growing in influence, but we need the midfield as a unit to do more, rather than rely on just Odegaard.
Just my take on things, my humble opinion.
Must be captain.
Exceptional talent.
34 million bargain.
Martin over Madison all day. He was already technically gifted,but he just added grit and passion to his game. I see the reason why he’s starting over EMR.
I think Arsenal are reverting to a time where they recruited players with the right sort of work ethic that could fit into a basic but functional playing side. Wenger, with the aid of David Dein and the scouting staff identified players of little note such as Vieria, Petit, Ljunberg et al. Players with no big reputation, no big price tag and manage to construct a team playing style that suited their own individual talents. Which collectively, brought success to our club. I think in Oedegard and other players, Arsenal are doing that again. We’re willing to go back to basics and assemble a team of non superstars but, who have that superstar potential.
I don’t read or hear much with regards to arsenal from the general sporting media and would hazard a guess that they might still, be poo pooing Arsenal and many of their players. I think that by going back to basics and unearthing hidden talents and improve them individually and collectively. Taking time to give up short term success, for long term progression is the way to go.
Oedegard is definitely one for the future and could really excel Arsenal. Most teams want to assemble an instantaneous Galácticos, should buying power be of little consequence. Arsenal are taking their time identifying and planning long term, and Oedegard is an example of that strategy.
Whilst he is a talent and still has qualities that can be improved with a good coaching staff around him. He will only excel as long as he can fit into a ‘Team’ not become the ‘Team’. He seems quite humble and willing to be part of a ‘project’ rather than a show pony in a footballing circus!
I hope that unlike many others Nasri, Van Persí, Hleb, Adebayor, Clichy etc . He doesn’t overlook what Arsenal can do for him in the long term and get attracted by the lights and glitter of the traveling football circus.
We have a group of humbled players right now. All willing to accept the ridicule of playing for arsenal in its present form and willing to put in the hard work for collective success which will them lead to individual success. Not a team of egos that require ‘bought’ success.
Oedegard appears to me to be that type of player! I hope that as long as Arsenal are able to expose his talents. He doesn’t end up thinking the reverse and that he was was the catalyst of Arsenal’s success !
I was happy when he signed for us but would lying if I thought he would be this good this soon. Given the position he plays and his apparent understanding with Arteta, I expect him to be captain next year.
Maybe wait till we see him
Against proper teams not some relegation candidates,yes he played well today but FFS a whole article telling us what we already knew
We all know that he looks fantastic on the ball (we didn’t need to know from the article poster that he as watched him from the early days ) (a lot of us had )
What some fans know is that he won’t ever get that time and space against the big boys ,yes he’s done well the last few months but we have had a really easy run .
For me we Could have got a lot better but ATM he’s living upto his transfer fee just .
Reading who wrote this though doesn’t surprise me why he felt the need to even put ink to paper .
Way overboard praise .
Obviously just my opinion