Do Arsenal fans now believe they need a new manager?

Arsenal’s exit from the Champions League has left their supporters reeling, as it was the final opportunity for the club to win silverware this season. The defeat in Paris not only ended their European journey, but also ensured that the team would complete another campaign without a major trophy.

Another Season Without Silverware

Prior to their semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal had already watched Liverpool secure the Premier League title. They were also eliminated from both domestic cup competitions earlier in the season. The Champions League had represented their final hope of success, and the expectation from fans was immense. However, the result in Paris dashed those hopes and highlighted the fine margins at the highest level.

Mikel Arteta, who took charge of the club at the end of 2019, has overseen a visible improvement in squad performance and overall competitiveness. Yet, despite progress, the lack of tangible success remains a sticking point for many supporters. The FA Cup win in 2020 was the last major trophy for the Gunners, and fans are now desperate for more consistent achievement at the top level.

Calls for Arteta to Leave Grow Louder

According to Football Insider, some Arsenal fans have begun calling for Arteta’s dismissal following the defeat to PSG. Their view is that while the manager has brought the team close to glory, he may not be the individual to lead them over the line. For these supporters, another trophyless season is simply not acceptable given the resources and expectations at the club.

Despite the frustrations, there remains a strong argument that Arteta has built a solid foundation for future success. The team is now regularly competing at the highest levels of English and European football, something that had eluded them for years. While criticism is understandable, it is also fair to acknowledge the progress made during his tenure.

Arteta has instilled belief and structure into the squad, and with another summer to strengthen, there is every chance that Arsenal can return stronger next season. For now, reflection is required, but wholesale changes may not be the answer.

