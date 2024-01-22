Do Arsenal fans now believe we are still in the race for the title?

Arsenal finally won after three consecutive losses, defeating Crystal Palace 5-0 in a game that not only signaled the return of the title fight but also gave Gooners confidence that the squad had rediscovered their goal-scoring form (after weeks of fury about its inefficiency).

The star of the show was Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes, who demonstrated Arsenal’s scoring prowess from set pieces in the first half. In the 11th minute, the Brazilian headed the ball into the back of the net from a Declan Rice corner, and in the 37th minute, he headed in a corner that Dean Henderson mishandled to concede his own goal. Leandro Trossard, who was favored on the left wing over Gabriel Martinelli, extended Arsenal’s lead with a goal in the 59th minute. Martinelli (who replaced Trossard) did not disappoint either, scoring two goals in added time.

That triumph must have boosted Arsenal’s confidence. They must view this match as a stepping stone to put us back into contention for the title. Leandro Trossard hinted after the game that it was fantastic for the team to get back to winning ways, and he went on to say that he believes they are firmly in the title race and that even though it would be difficult, they will focus on themselves and do everything they can to win.

“After the last results, if you can score five goals and a clean sheet, we can’t wish for a better performance,” said Trossard after the win over Palace.

“A lot of teams are in it. We take it week by week. Every week, it can change. We just have to look at ourselves and look forward.”

The 5-0 victory must have quieted Arsenal’s critics; with 17 games remaining, they have complete control over their destiny.

