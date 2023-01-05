Do Arsenal fans now have faith in Eddie Nketiah until Jesus comes back?

Many hoped for a striker signing quickly in January because they didn’t want Eddie Nketiah to replace Gabriel Jesus as the centre-foeward but Mikel Arteta, in his wisdom, saw it as prudent to fill Jesus’s void with Nketiah.

Nketiah appears to have repaid Arteta’s faith, scoring twice in three league starts, with the exception of a frustrating goalless draw against Newcastle. So, can we trust Nketiah in attack, or is that a risk? Danny Murphy believes the academy graduate can be trusted, and he believes Arteta has a wealth of goals with him.

“I like him,” he said on TalkSport . “Well, Jesus, before he went away didn’t score in 11. And he’s started three and scored two.

“Now, he might not give you the other things Jesus gives you. But I think he’d score more goals in this Arsenal team because they make chances. And his link-up’s not bad.”

With Arsenal interested in signing Mykhailo Mudryk, who is not a striker, Murphy’s words may be reassuring to Arsenal fans.

Nketiah could be in charge of the attack for a while. Do Arsenal fans now have faith that Eddie can be an able replacement until Jesus returns from injury?

Sam P

