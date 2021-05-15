Do Arsenal fans really want Luiz to stay? We need to be ruthless…

For a large number of the Wenger years a technically gifted player, with good ball control was deemed an “Arsenal” type player. Today, easy errors is the only quality I can attribute as typical to our players.

It’s a massive summer for Edu and Arteta. The word “ruthless” is carelessly thrown around and one player departure was already announced. David Luiz asked to leave Arsenal. We begged him to STAY is what the media suggests.

We’ve heard he is a leader on and off the pitch. He’s won everything and he’s the one ball playing CB we had – I get all that. But at 34, famous for having a mistake in him, he is hardly the future of our defence is he? Why are we begging him to stay?

We have William Saliba rocking it in France. Will we finally give him a chance or we will ignore one of the best regarded young CB’s in Europe for Arteta’s Ego?

Remember Edu and Mikel signed off Willian, gave Auba 350k, signed Ceballos again, cast out Saliba, signed Luiz on a second deal, sold Martinelli and signed Runnarson and so on.

I’ve lost trust in those people to take us forward. The rumours say we want to sell Willock. His stats in a poor Newcastle side are better than Odegaard’s for example. Why couldn’t we squeeze out those numbers out of him?

Because we’ve clearly gotten the best out of the side, as Mikel said, like we have from Saliba… and turned a squad that finished 1 point off the top 4 into a mid-table team.

Sadly Arteta is here to stay and we’ll have to wait for the summer to pan out to see how it goes.

I just wish we were (and are) ruthless to the right people.

The summer transfer window is ever closer lovely Arsenal people and it is most needed. A new central midfielder, a right back, a new keeper and a striker is the bare minimum I would say.