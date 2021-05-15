Do Arsenal fans really want Luiz to stay? We need to be ruthless…

Why were Arsenal begging Luiz to stay? by Konstantin Mitov
The summer transfer window is ever closer lovely Arsenal people and it is most needed. A new central midfielder, a right back, a new keeper and a striker is the bare minimum I would say.
For a large number of the Wenger years a technically gifted player, with good ball control was deemed an “Arsenal” type player. Today, easy errors is the only quality I can attribute as typical to our players.
It’s a massive summer for Edu and Arteta. The word “ruthless” is carelessly thrown around and one player departure was already announced. David Luiz asked to leave Arsenal. We begged him to STAY is what the media suggests.
We’ve heard he is a leader on and off the pitch. He’s won everything and he’s the one ball playing CB we had – I get all that. But at 34, famous for having a mistake in him, he is hardly the future of our defence is he? Why are we begging him to stay?
We have William Saliba rocking it in France. Will we finally give him a chance or we will ignore one of the best regarded young CB’s in Europe for Arteta’s Ego?
Remember Edu and Mikel signed off Willian, gave Auba 350k, signed Ceballos again, cast out Saliba, signed Luiz on a second deal, sold Martinelli and signed Runnarson and so on.
I’ve lost trust in those people to take us forward. The rumours say we want to sell Willock. His stats in a poor Newcastle side are better than Odegaard’s for example. Why couldn’t we squeeze out those numbers out of him?
Because we’ve clearly gotten the best out of the side, as Mikel said, like we have from Saliba… and turned a squad that finished 1 point off the top 4 into a mid-table team.
Sadly Arteta is here to stay and we’ll have to wait for the summer to pan out to see how it goes.
I just wish we were (and are) ruthless to the right people.
Konstantin
we have several young CB’s, Luiz has been injured frequently now. And obviously not the type of leader that is making the difference we need either. Full of good games and awful moments. Move on, please.
I want him to stay, because I’m not convinced with Magalhaes, Mari, Saliba and especially with Mavropanos that couldn’t even handle Benteke. However, I bet we’ll still use a two-CB formation, so we just need maximum five CBs
Nevertheless, I’m glad Arsenal are willing to gamble on the younger CBs next season
It’s pretty telling that Arteta’s biggest cheerleader is the one that wants out, after being begged by the spice boys. The seasoned players can see right through Arteta, it really is no coincidence that the majority of our seniors underperformed this season. Arteta has been saved by the kids, I don’t know why he doesn’t realize this and just focus on the kids and bin the seniors since the kids will run through brick walls.
I’ve seen reports stating a cb is a priority signing. We have Holding on a new contract, saliba a very expensive investment that needs to be integrated and value extracted , chambers, mavropanos, Gabriel and Mari. Why do we need another CB?? This pep wannabe thinks hoarding players will have him earn plaudits such as pep for having “2 first elevens that can challenge for top4”, only he’s building 2 first elevens to fight for midtable.
The question is if Arsenal want to improve or not. If we’re satisfied with the level we are playing on at the moment, keep all senior and second rate players and continue as usual. Say what you want, we have 25 BIG points down to relegation – and only 28 points up to the title.
Get Luiz out of our club. This guy’s ball playing abilities is what has got him far in his career and I can’t fault him for that but he’s never been a reliable defender so we should let him go or even if he stays he should not be a starter in the team. I saw people hate on Kos and Luiz is not better than Koscielny who goes in my book as one of the most underrated defenders. I am not against the signing of another CB because I don’t think we have the quality needed to take us to the top but our current defenders at their highest potential are not average. I will be happy if we can get in one CB this window.
Ornstein stated we hadn’t offered a new deal..
I can understand why some of the fan base wanted him to stay though… but we move on
Every player has their day and although I wouldn’t class him as deadwood (because apart from a few hiccups he has been good) he would as likely become so next season. He came across as a good guy and I wish him well
Yes, I would have loved for him to stay. But probably best for both parties to move on.