Do Arsenal fans see future for midfielder after ‘U-turn’?

Lucas Torreira has supposedly had a change of heart and now wants to stay at Arsenal this summer, but does his transfer value outweigh his importance?

Our club is expected to try and make a number of signings in the coming window, as we look to build a team suitable to match the new philosophy of Mikel Arteta, and the likelihood is that players will need to leave in order to raise funds.

Torreira was being linked with a possible £35 Million move, but Italian football expert Gianluca Di Marzio now claims he is not pushing for a return to Italy this summer.

“AC Milan wanted to sign Lucas Torreira last summer. He has never wanted to force a move to go back to Italy,” Di Marzio said.

“He only listened to Milan’s proposal, but Arsenal immediately said he was not in the market and that they didn’t want to sell him.

“I don’t think Milan will spend €40m or €50m [£35 million] on Torreira to bring him back. I also don’t feel Torreira wants to come back to Italy just yet.

“He is very good player, so some offers may arrive for him and even then Arsenal will still decide what they want to do.”

The Uruguay international has struggled to land a regular role in the side since Arteta’s return as coach, and it remains to be seen whether the Spaniard views Torreira as one who suits his philosophy, with the defensive midfield role having become a key area in modern football.

Is Torreira a key player at Arsenal? Does his transfer value outweigh his value to our club?

Patrick