Do Arsenal fans simply not trust Arteta and Edu to get it right?

Do Arsenal supporters trust Arteta and Edu enough?
A lack of trust on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Technical Director Edu Gaspar by the Arsenal fans was clearly visible on social media channels when the club missed out on Norwich City’s playmaker Emi Buendia.
While some said they were “embarrassed” at being beaten by a club who was not even a Premier League side two years ago, others condemned the lack of aggressiveness by the club.
But from where does this anger and frustration stems from? Under Arsene Wenger things were transparently different. There was a strange telepathic communication between the former manager and the club’s faithful.
The supporters knew that if they missed out on a particular signing, their legendary manager would either sign a very good alternative or unearth a gem who would gradually shoot up to prominence.
Arsenal were lucky to have a coach who already had a mental database of several players in Europe. However, same is not true of Mikel Arteta. He does not boast a “special eye” in terms of recruitment.
Arsenal is also the first managerial job of Mikel Arteta. Thus, there is no strong evidence to fall on that he can change things around.
Edu is also in a similar boat to Arteta if not the same. Although the Brazilian has previous work experience at Corinthians and the Brazil National team, the former Invincible had zero work experience in Europe before joining the Red and White.
Both are highly rated in the industry, but it is the uncertainty of how they deal with adversity is what make Arsenal fans anxious.
A big summer lie ahead, for the club as well as Arteta and Edu. Since the duo’s arrival, the football world (including Arsenal of course) has barely had any stability. But strong judgements, without any preconceived motion, will be made at the end of the transfer window and more importantly, during the course of next season.
If things go awry, the North London outfit might be forced to press the “Sack Arteta” button even before the halfway point of the season.
Serious questions would be asked if that happens, whether the club’s board were right to appoint an inexperienced coach at a massive club like Arsenal.
Some fans just can’t see beyond our bad season and some of them might think they’re smarter than our managers, as seen in their bad assessment on Xhaka. They must know that we shouldn’t start the new season with negativity, otherwise we’ll lose before the real battles
Sounds like you are already making excuses if our season starts off badly?
Would Xhaka make the starting 11 of Man City or Liverpool? If no, then we need to upgrade to reach that level
True but without European football no player who’d start in those teams will come to Arsenal right now.
So we have to find good players whose level currently is a notch below but could progress further once with us.
Xhaka has been our best midfielder last season but he should only be #2 choice to partner Partey, not the 1st.
Yash, weren’t you around in Arsene. Wenger’s latter years when he was famous for his recounts of all the great players, he had missed out on signing.
However, Wenger had a lot of credit in the bank due to his earlier highly successful years.
Trust must be earned and thus takes time to develop. As far as Arteta and Edu are concerned the jury is still out, in my opinion. The test will be in their ability to land the players they want, not players like Emi Buendia, who Arsenal may not have really wanted or valued at the price asked by Norwich City.
If by the end of the transfer window they have competently addressed the obvious deficiencies in midfield (DM and ACM) and RB, they will have progressed in developing trust.
I can trust Edu to perform on the transfer market.
I hear Willian was more an “issue” coming from Raul’s relationship with that super agent Kia which would leave Gabriel/Partey as Edu’s actual Summer signings and these are great!
Who I DON’T trust is Kroenke actually spending the money that we NEED to spend unfortunately… : /
It baffles me why we keep questioning Arteta, and Edu in the transfer market, when they’ve performed very well overall in this area. Very good looking at it on its own, and a monstrous improvement in comparison to what we had in the past when AW/IG didn’t even bother assessing what the squad needed before each transfer window. We actually perform squad assessments now! We’re finally acting like a normal club now.
They have got rid of a ton of deadwood, with more leaving this summer, Xhaka being the first to go by the looks of things. Impressive how many players will have left us in just a year and a half. Our weakest areas have been strengthened, and that will also continue this summer.
Of course they haven’t got EVERY signing and sale right, but you won’t find a club that does. Overall, pretty good, and I feel this will be good transfer window as well.
We the fans keep pointing accusing fingers at M. Arteta and Edu but it appears the blame should be channelled to the owners for their shroud penny pinching appoach. This state of affairs existed even during the Arsene Wenger era. We were made to understand that the new stadium will make us competitive with the likes of ManU and Chelsea. So what’s going on?
Time will tell us everything. I suppose we have to understand how many of us feel about the situation because we have not been making good progress for years. No point getting at each other!
For now, I personally would love to be optimistic but struggle to get beyond my pessimistic way of thinking. I see other clubs looking very active with ambitious targets and yet I still don’t know who or what options Arsenal are considering?
The owners and club have been very cagey with this type of thing which has led to quite a few dead-line day signings and panic buys over the years. Is it any wonder the faith has all but dried up in the Arsenal fan base?
One thing is for sure. The club have a lot of convincing to do this summer. It’s early days though and I will try to be patient. However. If they don’t manage to strengthen this summer and start the season with a weaker squad than last season, I find it hard so see how MA or Edu can retain their positions at the club. Because this squad will be fighting relegation never mind mid table battles.
If Arsenal were indeed considering Buendia, I certainly think they got it right.
No way should we pay 40m for him in today’s market.
I agree with OG above; for some fans Emi’s transfer to AV seems like some Neymar or Mbappe joining them. Fact that Emi wants to be a big fish in a small pond rather than swim in the larger seas. We need loyal players with good work rate to be among the elite and that Emi would have to contribute to that rather he prefers the comfort and safety of a mid table team. If he were so good, neither Spurs or LC or Pool came calling. Please do note rate Arteta for the sake of one championship player (costing 35M GBP!) when we have ESR, Pepe who can operate in similar areas.
Also we are in this mess, becuase of who? The likes of Leno, Xhaka, Bellerin, Elneny, Laca, Willian(Luiz, Cabellos – thankfully we see no more of them in a red/white jersey) are the reason for our downfall. We are 8th due to them alone. Move them off, either we improve or worsen without them, but clinging on to them will keep us mid table as seen from the past two seasons.
Arsene made n number of bad signings in his latter years, all is forgotten. Edu made one poor signing in Willian and all are on his back.
Arsene sowed the seeds of mediocrity – years back he let go Mata, Jan Vertogans, Erikson, Kante, Cahill for some expensive mediocre flops, today we are reaping the friuts in 8th position.