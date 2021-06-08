Do Arsenal fans simply not trust Arteta and Edu to get it right?

Do Arsenal supporters trust Arteta and Edu enough?

A lack of trust on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Technical Director Edu Gaspar by the Arsenal fans was clearly visible on social media channels when the club missed out on Norwich City’s playmaker Emi Buendia.

While some said they were “embarrassed” at being beaten by a club who was not even a Premier League side two years ago, others condemned the lack of aggressiveness by the club.

But from where does this anger and frustration stems from? Under Arsene Wenger things were transparently different. There was a strange telepathic communication between the former manager and the club’s faithful.

The supporters knew that if they missed out on a particular signing, their legendary manager would either sign a very good alternative or unearth a gem who would gradually shoot up to prominence.

Arsenal were lucky to have a coach who already had a mental database of several players in Europe. However, same is not true of Mikel Arteta. He does not boast a “special eye” in terms of recruitment.

Arsenal is also the first managerial job of Mikel Arteta. Thus, there is no strong evidence to fall on that he can change things around.

Edu is also in a similar boat to Arteta if not the same. Although the Brazilian has previous work experience at Corinthians and the Brazil National team, the former Invincible had zero work experience in Europe before joining the Red and White.

Both are highly rated in the industry, but it is the uncertainty of how they deal with adversity is what make Arsenal fans anxious.

A big summer lie ahead, for the club as well as Arteta and Edu. Since the duo’s arrival, the football world (including Arsenal of course) has barely had any stability. But strong judgements, without any preconceived motion, will be made at the end of the transfer window and more importantly, during the course of next season.

If things go awry, the North London outfit might be forced to press the “Sack Arteta” button even before the halfway point of the season.

Serious questions would be asked if that happens, whether the club’s board were right to appoint an inexperienced coach at a massive club like Arsenal.

