Do Arsenal fans still think Jakub Kiwior should be sold this January?

While anticipating Arsenal’s transfer business for the winter transfer window, we were practically convinced Jakub Kiwior would be one of the players released to make room for new recruits.

Up until the Manchester United game last week, it was fairly certain that the Pole would never make it at Arsenal. He was meant to fight with Gabriel for a starting berth, but the Brazilian defender’s revival in the last two seasons has made him undroppable.

Kiwior, originally a CB, rarely played central defence, instead getting most of his minutes at left-back. Not long ago, Italian transfer guru Gianluca di Marzio stated that if the Gunner wanted to return to being one of Europe’s finest defenders again, he needed to leave Arsenal.

That said, Kiwior has started the last two Arsenal games (against Manchester United and Fulham), replacing the injured Gabriel in the lineup in central defence. He performed flawlessly against Manchester United, making no mistakes during the 2-0 victory. He was fine against Fulham, yet some blame him for Raul Jimenez’s Fulham goal.

These two appearances may have served him well, or he may build on them and be able to extend his tenure at Arsenal. The Gunners would have looked to let him go in the winter, but according to Ryan Taylor, they will now reject any loan or purchase proposals for him this January.

While he may not have showcased his brilliance in red and white, Serie A clubs have repeatedly approached his entourage in recent weeks to enquire about his status, recognising his immense potential. Despite Villarreal and Bologna’s interest in loaning him, Arteta is hesitant to let the 24-year-old leave, as he wants to maintain his squad depth and trusts in the versatility of the former Spezia defender until the end of the season.

If given the chance, Serie A teams will compete for his signature. Napoli recently joined AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus in pursuit of his signature. However, coach Mikel Arteta hasn’t changed his mind about Jakub Kiwior’s future, and he doesn’t want him to leave mid-season.

Kiwior’s versatility surely could come in handy, so the Arsenal technical bench intends to keep him at least until the end of the season. However, if an offer of £20 million or more comes in for Kiwior’s services, the club should be able to cash in and recoup their investment in him.

Darren N

