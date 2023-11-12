Do Arsenal fans still think we need a top striker in January?

Arsenal came close to winning their first league title in years last season, but fell short after losing their great form near the end of the season. That being said, they’ll be hoping for a successful title run this season and, hopefully, a lift of the Premier League trophy at the end.

They appear to be stronger this season, but there are concerns about their attack; some believe they would benefit from signing a lethal striker in January.

They have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their strikers for now. Jesus has been unreliable owing to injury. Nketiah has been the most frequently deployed striker this season, although he has failed to convert on numerous opportunities; he is unreliable at scoring goals. Trossard has been playing as No. 9 for Arteta in the last two games.

The Belgium international has impressed, scoring in these two games (against Sevilla and Burnley) as No. 9. Even so, ex-Chelsea striker Scott Minto believes Arsenal lacks a reliable solution to their striker difficulties in Trossard, whom he sees as a short-term solution, and Nketiah, who has improved but is still not at the level of propelling Arsenal to glory. “I think he’s not your ideal number nine, to be honest with you. You want Jesus or you want Nketiah. I think Nketiah has improved a lot, but he’s not the player to take you to a Premier League title.

“Trossard is a wide player who can be very clever; he can play that role, but I wouldn’t want him there for 10/15 games; he can dip in and dip out,” Minto said on Premier League All Access.

Reading from Minto’s words, I guess he just insinuated Arsenal needed to sign a top striker in the winter transfer window; or Jesus must return stronger and better to change the notion that Arsenal requires a top striker to click.

Eddie Nketiah, on the other hand, should just keep working hard because, who knows? He has the potential to develop into a super-striker capable of leading a title charge.

Trossard, on the other hand, should just keep doing what he’s doing since he never disappoints.

Daniel O

