Do Arsenal fans think Jorginho now deserves a new contract extension?

When Arsenal signed Jorginho during the winter transfer window, some Gunners questioned if it was a sensible choice. Indeed, the prospect of passing up on 22-year-old Moises Caicedo in favor of acquiring the 31-year-old Jorginho from our rivals did not sit well with many. That midfield transfer in January didn’t feel like an upgrade.

Of course, Mikel Arteta made amends by signing Declan Rice in the summer. Nonetheless, a winter move for Jorginho has begun to make sense.

With Thomas Partey’s injury woes, Jorginho has gradually earned a spot in Arteta’s starting 11. He has started seven of Arsenal’s past eight games. He is gaining power by leading the team and continually instructing the players around him. It’s becoming evident that the 31-year-old is becoming Arteta’s pitch voice. Some who were skeptical of Arsenal’s decision to sign Jorginho are now amazed at how trustworthy he has become.

“The way this guy is competing, coaching, and supporting the team in any way he can, it makes me really happy with him,” said Arteta via Arsenal.com after the win over Burnley.

I’m not sure about you, but I believe he could be in line for a new contract at Emirates, given that his present one expires at the end of the season. Jorginho could be a perfect player to hang on to even if other young and vibrant midfielders are signed.

Do you think Arteta should keep him at the Emirates for one more season?

Damiel O

