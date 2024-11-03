Newcastle beat Arsenal 1-0. The Magpies’ #9 was the decisive player; his excellent header from an Anthony Gordon cross in the 12th minute decided the game.
While it’s understandable that Kai Havertz couldn’t replicate Isak’s offensive threat due to Arsenal’s creative limitations, it’s difficult not to be envious of the Swedish striker’s performance on Saturday afternoon. Besides scoring, the ex-Real Sociedad man was a revelation for the Toon, showing confidence with the ball and a desire to take on Arsenal players.
Remember, he’s a player we’ve been trying to sign, and if the transfer rumors from last summer are any indication, he’s one of the strikers we’ve watched. You can’t help but feel he could have made a difference in such a game had he been in red and white.
Does Arteta still want him for his team?
After the game, reporters asked the Arsenal boss if he would love to have Isak in his team. He admitted, “I don’t know. I love my players, and I wouldn’t change them for anybody else.”
At least he didn’t say no, as Arsenal should be all over Isak if he decides to leave St. James Park. The Swedish international’s contract with Newcastle expires in 2028, but Newcastle fans are heavily criticizing the club for not attempting to secure a new deal for the striker, given the likelihood of a major club pursuing him sooner rather than later.
Given the Magpies’ complacency in rewarding their star player with a new deal, Arsenal should closely monitor his situation. Given the Premier League PSR issues, the Magpies may find themselves in a situation where they need to sell him, and that’s when the Gunners should strike.
A team like Arsenal could potentially find their own goal machine in Alexander Isak. Last season, he scored 25 goals across all competitions; this season, despite a slow start, he has already scored 4 goals in 10 games.
Is it now obvious to Arteta that he should have invested in a top striker last summer?
Armchair managers and aome fans will wish we has sign a top striker, but that’s not the cause for our win less streak.
It’s down to injuries and a little weakness in man management
If Arsenal bought Isak, he would likely not produce assists and pre-assists, because he isn’t dominant physically
We’ve got a world-class goal-scorer like Aubameyang, but he could only produce goals and couldn’t help his teammates as Giroud did
I believe Arsenal were looking for a strong CF in the mold of Giroud instead of a lanky one like Isak and Aubameyang, hence the pursuits of Vlahovic and Sesko
When we were beating PSG, Aston Villa, Spurs, drew with Man City and Liverpool, Arsenal fans were silent about a striker
Look at City yesterday. They lost to Bournemouth with Haaland, yet when we lost against the same team with 10 men, both Arsenal fans and Clueless pundits like Rio Ferdinand were criticising Arteta for not buying a striker
Isak, Gyokeres aren’t better than Aubameyang, yet when we were having the Gabonese and Lacazette, we were struggling to qualify for Champions League, let alone fight for the title
Let’s support the team now, and let’s stop this criticism
Aubameyang was with a different team. And I would say are current team is superior to that team. So you can’t compare really
Also criticism is a normal thing in life. It’s a healthy thing. There’s a difference between criticism and throwing negativity towards the team.
Genuine Criticism is there to help improve something and is required really
Arsenal should have got a proper number 9 in three seasons ago, it hasn’t just been this season.
Who knows, if we had a proper number 9 in the previous two seasons, that might have made the difference in the tight games, but we’ll never know now will we.
We all know at some point we would need a striker at some point this season. Firstly Haverz, isn’t a striker and secondly an option to Haverz. And that is plainly obvious, as some of us have been saying, it was a mistake, not to get one.
I think it’d unlikely if Arsenal will sign a new prolific goals scoring striker in nectar winter transfer window. But I think if an opportunity foes arise for then to shin Benjamin Sesko next January, they may sign hin uf they have the financial muscle to do his signing.
But for now, I think Karl Havertz is quite okay to be leading the Lines for Arsenal as their centreforward. But I think the lack of creativity in th Arsenal’ midfield as occasioned in our last Newcastle away game yesterday in the Epl. Has looked to had rendered Havertz and Saka ineffective for Arsenal in the match. For, the duo strike force did not get any proper service from Merino, Trossard and Rule to make attempts to score goals for us in the match. And Partey at leftback hasn’t the pace to overlap to setup Saka to score like Ben White often does.
So therefore, against Inter at away in Ucl on Wednesday night. The Arsenal’s midfield personnel in the match NUST create many goals scoring opportunities for the Arsenal’s forwards in the match to take them and score goals for Arsenal to beat Inter.