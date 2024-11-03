Do Arsenal fans wish Arteta had bought a top striker like Isak in the summer?

Newcastle beat Arsenal 1-0. The Magpies’ #9 was the decisive player; his excellent header from an Anthony Gordon cross in the 12th minute decided the game.

While it’s understandable that Kai Havertz couldn’t replicate Isak’s offensive threat due to Arsenal’s creative limitations, it’s difficult not to be envious of the Swedish striker’s performance on Saturday afternoon. Besides scoring, the ex-Real Sociedad man was a revelation for the Toon, showing confidence with the ball and a desire to take on Arsenal players.

Remember, he’s a player we’ve been trying to sign, and if the transfer rumors from last summer are any indication, he’s one of the strikers we’ve watched. You can’t help but feel he could have made a difference in such a game had he been in red and white.

Does Arteta still want him for his team?

After the game, reporters asked the Arsenal boss if he would love to have Isak in his team. He admitted, “I don’t know. I love my players, and I wouldn’t change them for anybody else.”

At least he didn’t say no, as Arsenal should be all over Isak if he decides to leave St. James Park. The Swedish international’s contract with Newcastle expires in 2028, but Newcastle fans are heavily criticizing the club for not attempting to secure a new deal for the striker, given the likelihood of a major club pursuing him sooner rather than later.

Given the Magpies’ complacency in rewarding their star player with a new deal, Arsenal should closely monitor his situation. Given the Premier League PSR issues, the Magpies may find themselves in a situation where they need to sell him, and that’s when the Gunners should strike.

A team like Arsenal could potentially find their own goal machine in Alexander Isak. Last season, he scored 25 goals across all competitions; this season, despite a slow start, he has already scored 4 goals in 10 games.

Is it now obvious to Arteta that he should have invested in a top striker last summer?

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…