Do Arsenal have a head-start on building a championship winning side?

Arsenal finally have a positive aura about them under new manager Mikel Arteta, and we are now claimed to have three of the best 10 teenagers on our books.

FootballScout has named a list of 50 top teenagers in world football this week, with three of the top 10 all signed up with Arsenal.

Mason Greenwood is the highest ranked Premier League player on the list, followed by Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba in 6th, 9th and 10th respectively.

We will be going into next season with three of the brightest young talents in world football, assuming we do not see any shock move for Saka or Martinelli, but we will also have one of the youngest and most exciting managers to grow with them.

The Spaniard has already shown in such a short time at the club how much of an impact he can make, using the same squad of failing players that Unai Emery had at his disposal.

Young Saka is supposedly being targeted for a move this summer, and our club must be careful not to allow the 18 year-old to have his head turned.

Our current problem is that we have so far been unable to convince the winger/makeshift left-back to sign a new contract at present, and has just over 12 months remaining on his current deal.

Arsenal must do all they can to cement the youngsters stay at the club for the long-term, and build the rest of the team around these exciting talents.

Will we have any issues with extending Saka’s contract? Would keeping the trio on the long-term guarantee us as strong competitors across the board for the coming years?

