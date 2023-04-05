Do Arsenal have a new Bukayo Saka in their U18s?

Arsenal U18 manager Jack Wilshere has been impressed by the development of Amario Cozier-Duberry and has compared the youngster to Bukayo Saka.

Like Cozier-Duberry, Saka was a star player for the U18 side and made quick progress to the first team because of his stunning showings for the youth side.

Mikel Arteta gave chances to Ethan Nwaneri months ago when he was still just 15.

The 16-year-old is one of the star men on the U18 side, but he is not the only talent being managed by Wilshere at the moment.

One other star on that team is Cozier-Duberry and Wilshere is so proud to coach the talent. Speaking about the 16-year-old recently, the youth gaffer said via The Athletic:

‘Amario is very exciting and Mikel likes him.

‘He reminds me of Bukayo Saka, plays in the same position as him, needs to get better with his decision-making like Bukayo did, but he’s definitely exciting. In some moments he’s unplayable.

‘You give him the ball and he can make things happen. You can set up a team and have a game plan, but when you’ve got individuals like that you’ve got a chance.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have very talented youngsters in our youth teams and it is great to know because it means we will bring more players like Saka through in the future, which will save us a lot of money.

