Graeme Souness was discussing the race for the top four this weekend, and questions whether Arsenal have enough goal-power to win that race.

The Gunners are currently in the driving seat after the latest sequence of results, with us beating Wolves on Thursday before Spurs lost to the same side this weekend, while West Ham and Man United both dropped points also.

We now have the favourable advantage of having the race in our hands, with the fact that if every team wins all of their games in hand, we will sit highest in the table at present.

There is still a long way to go in the race for fourth, with a number of sides in contention at present, and and you could pick holes in each team’s chances of finishing in the top four.

Souness believes that our attack could be well be our undoing in our efforts to reach the Champions League.

“I think it will go all the way till the end,” Souness said live on Sky Sports, as cited by HITC. “You go through those teams. Do Arsenal have enough goals?

“Spurs look to be in trouble trying to regain some confidence. Right now, you would take them out of it. Wolves are a really good team.

“Coming back to Man United, scoring goals is the hardest thing and they have so many strikers. You would think they could get that mix right. That’s what makes them dangerous.

“But they are struggling for any sort of continuity.”

While we are definitely lacking options through the middle, the rest of our team has chipped in with plenty goals this term, but our biggest strength appears to lie in our mentality. The team thrives on working hard for each other, while apart from Wolves, that is something that our others rivals are really struggling with.

Wolves squad depth will likely be their undoing, while there is every chance that Man United or Harry Kane could wake up in time to mount a serious challenge, but at present, I’m fully behind us to make it.

