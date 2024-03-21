Do Arsenal have the mentality to beat Man City at the Etihad? That is the question…

Ian Wright says it’s all about Arsenal’s Mentality

Ex England and Arsenal legend Ian Wright has said on the “Kelly and Wrighty show” that there’s only one thing stopping Arsenal from winning the league this season and that’s mentality.

Wrighty is obviously a big Arsenal fan and like us has watched the past few years and remained hopeful but after last season and looking so dominant throughout the season until the last few weeks, he’s right to not get too carried away.

Wright said this “It’s a mentality thing now. They have the numbers to back themselves up, but it’s down to mentality now. Getting it done. That’s the only thing – if there’s a lapse in concentration. They have to go and beat Man City. I think the only thing that can stop them now is if there is a mentality slip and something like that happens”.

And for me, I completely agree with him. We’ve shown were good enough and we’ve shown were more than capable of competing for the title and even The Champions League, but after last season I also don’t want to get ahead of myself and end up disappointed.

There is some big differences from last season to this season, notably the fact we’ve brought in some quality players who have slotted into the Arteta system perfectly and made us look and play more fluid football, but also the fact that I think those players who were here last season have become stronger mentality and don’t look out of place anymore.

Football is as much about mentality as it is about ability, and when you get into the nitty gritty parts of it, it’s only about winning games. We as a club have managed to go on an unbelievable streak in The Premier League and are currently sitting on top of the ladder with everything to lose.

This is almost a double-edged sword as we may sit on top but with everything to lose, we have to stay focused mentally and a lot of that is the responsibility of the manager and his coaching staff but also the player’s themselves.

We have a strong side and with the added signings we’ve made, we do look like a more dominant and well-rounded squad. Injuries have been an issue with a few players, but we’ve had the depth in the squad for others to be able and have been able to step up at any time. City and Liverpool are both having just as good of seasons as we are and they’re both not going to roll over without a fight.

We need our leaders to step up and the manager to try keep the players level-headed and just focus on the winning the next match no matter what. Playing against City at The Etihad will be a huge challenge for us and if were able to walk away with the 3 points, that puts us in a perfect position to take it all the way to the end.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

Watch the lastest video from our friends at DublinArsenal…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…