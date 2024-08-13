Is Arsenal’s Gabriel the most under-rated defender in the world?

THIS ARSENAL PLAYER IS ONE OF THE MOST UNDERRATED IN THE WORLD.

Ever since his move to Arsenal in the summer of 2020 this key man has been one of our most consistent performers, contributing not just only to the defensive side of the game but also attacking wise as well. This has however gone under the radar of many spectators, given that gooners and pundits alike are quick to mention the brilliance of William Saliba when talking about how good we’ve been defensively for the past two seasons – failing to give proper credit to one man in particular Gabriel Magalhães. These point of views are understandable given how effortlessly the former plays his football, people will natural gravitate more to what’s appealing to the eye and I understand that.

However Gabriel’s role and influence in the squad cannot be over emphasized, he is absolutely immense. his Pace, Aggression, Aerial prowess and eye for goal has made him a all action defender fueled by his passion and drive for the club. Just to convert some of these traits to numbers, since his premier league debut no other center half has scored more than our very own Brazilian king (14 goals).

Also a very interesting stat I found when doing research was that he tackled/won duels against 76.7 per cent of dribblers he faced 1 v 1, this has him in the 98th percentile among defenders in the world, impressive. These have contributed to us having one of the best center back partnerships in world football, with yet still more time to get even better given there respective ages.

Coming off the back of a disappointing Copa America tournament for Brazil, he will be hoping to kick on into the new season with more drive and passion to hopefully bring glory to the Arsenal and further prove his doubters wrong.

Could Gabriel even outperform Saliba this season?

KENNETH BENJAMIN

