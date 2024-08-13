Is Arsenal’s Gabriel the most under-rated defender in the world?

THIS ARSENAL PLAYER IS ONE OF THE MOST UNDERRATED IN THE WORLD.
Ever since his move to Arsenal in the summer of 2020 this key man has been one of our most consistent performers, contributing not just only to the defensive side of the game but also attacking wise as well. This has however gone under the radar of many spectators, given that gooners and pundits alike are quick to mention the brilliance of William Saliba when talking about how good we’ve been defensively for the past two seasons – failing to give proper credit to one man in particular Gabriel Magalhães. These point of views are understandable given how effortlessly the former plays his football, people will natural gravitate more to what’s appealing to the eye and I understand that.
However Gabriel’s role and influence in the squad cannot be over emphasized, he is absolutely immense. his Pace, Aggression, Aerial prowess and eye for goal has made him a all action defender fueled by his passion and drive for the club. Just to convert some of these traits to numbers, since his premier league debut no other center half has scored more than our very own Brazilian king (14 goals).
Also a very interesting stat I found when doing research was that he tackled/won duels against 76.7 per cent of dribblers he faced 1 v 1, this has him in the 98th percentile among defenders in the world, impressive. These have contributed to us having one of the best center back partnerships in world football, with yet still more time to get even better given there respective ages.
Coming off the back of a disappointing Copa America tournament for Brazil, he will be hoping to kick on into the new season with more drive and passion to hopefully bring glory to the Arsenal and further prove his doubters wrong.
Could Gabriel even outperform Saliba this season?
KENNETH BENJAMIN
He’s been rated as one of the best left-footed CBs in the world since he played in Ligue 1, so he’s not underrated to me, but he’s surely one of the most productive CBs in top European leagues
@Gai Exactly👌
I do t understand where the word underrated is coming from. His skills and productivity is clear to see. It might take a season or half a season for Calafiori to fully adjust to Epl physicality.
I think Calafiori will have to be Magalhaes’ backup and rotate with Zinchenko for the LB role, unless Merino doesn’t join us
Also the highest scoring CB in the premier league since his arrival.
Good article Kenneth, with stats to prove your points.
I’m not sure that he’s underrated by The Arsenal supporters and his reactions when stopping a certain goal, never goes unnoticed.
Here’s a thought though, the most underrated defender, in my opinion, is still at the club and his name is Kieren Tierney.
It’s just unfortunate that he doesn’t fit into MA’s style of play.
He was absolutely brilliant when he first arrived at the club and was even thought of as a future Arsenal captain.
His unfortunate run of serious injuries saw that possibility squashed, but I rate him as the second best LB we’ve had at the club since the PL era.
That accolade has to belong to Ashley Cole of course, probably the best LB ever!!