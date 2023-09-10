Do Arsenal have the two best wingers in the Premier League?

Last time out, Arsenal provided the ultimate excitement in beating Manchester United 3-1. Owen Hargreaves says that game showed how excellent the Arsenal wingers Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are. He told Premier League productions: “Both players, they go one v one, they can beat anyone in the world.

“United have wingers, who, one v one, they aren’t at their best. They have to come inside. I do think that has an impact on how the team plays. I watch Martinelli and Saka. I think, wow, those guys are just absolute diamonds.”

Mikel Arteta has gotten the most out of these two players (Saka and Martinelli). When Mikel Arteta took over at the Emirates, Martinelli was still green; he had yet to find his feet in European football. Bukayo Saka, on the other hand, was attempting to break into Arsenal’s first team. But at least three years down the line, there are two players you won’t miss in Arsenal’s starting 11.

They were influential in Arsenal’s attack last season. The Englishman had 14 goals and 11 assists in 38 games. In 36 games, the Brazilian, on the other hand, had 15 goals and five assists.

Saka has already scored two goals this season. Martinelli has yet to find the back of the net, although he did play a part in the Man United game by providing an assist for Martin Odegaard’s instant equaliser, but it’s just a matter of time until he does start scoring again.

Would you swap either of them for any other winger in the Premier League?

