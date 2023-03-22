Do Arsenal have to win the Premier League to prove that Ben White is good enough for England?

Ben White is having his finest season in an Arsenal shirt, despite playing in a different position, which has warranted his £50 million move to the Emirates. White was acquired to bolster Arteta’s central defence, but with the return of William Saliba from loan last summer, his versatility saw him try out at right back, where he has impressed.

At the present, the former Brighton man is a reliable right back and a reliable centre back in one, which is why Kevin Campbell, like many other Arsenal fans, is surprised that Gareth Southgate did not recall the Arsenal defender to his Three Lions squad.

Yes, there is speculation about White having a spat with Steve Holland, one of the Three Lions technical bench members, but shouldn’t the approach of reconciling them behind the scenes be championed and, in turn, have the 24-year-old re-link with the national team?

In reaction to White not being in the England squad when he has been high-flying, like his brilliant performance last weekend against Crystal Palace that saw Just Arsenal’s Peter Doherty give him a 7 over 10 match rating, Campbell criticises why Eric Dier makes it to the England squad and White doesn’t.

“If you’re playing in this team and you’re playing well, you deserve your spot. You’re at the top of the league. Eric Dier is being included, and that’s no disrespect to Eric Dier, but for me, Ben White is a much better player, he’s a much better player, and he doesn’t get a look in. I don’t blame Ben White, and that’s why these players have to win the league this season, because if they do, nobody can question them,” Campbell said on Highbury Squad Youtube.

It is sometimes preferable to have the best and make the most of what you have rather than deprive yourself of the best. I’m curious why Southgate can’t push for reconciliation between White and Holland, or with whom he clashed during the World Cup. As Campbell points out, if Arsenal wins the Premier League, leaving White out of the England team would be an error of judgement.

Darren N

