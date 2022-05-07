Do Arsenal need a striker like Olivier Giroud next season?

Arsenal Cult Hero Limpar: We Need Another Giroud
Former Arsenal midfielder Anders Limpar thinks the Gunners need to find a striker like Olivier Giroud.
In an interview with BookiesBonuses.com, he said: “[Alexandre] Lacazette is in a bit of a storm.
“We released [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang and I don’t know if you can trust [Eddie] Nketiah to be this real goal scorer.
“We need a really good striker again. Someone who can score 20-30 goals in a season, like Olivier Giroud, who is an obvious choice and the first name the coach writes down for the starting 11.”
The Swede, who spent four seasons in North London after joining the club in 1990, believes a midfielder should be on the agenda this summer as well.
“I also believe we’re missing a hard worker,” he said.
“A Patrick Vieira type, who is a hard-working two-way player and can lift the team in tough games.
“That will allow [Emile] Smith-Rowe, [Bukayo] Saka, and [Martin] Ödegaard to do what they are really capable of with their offensive qualities”
Limpar says a title challenge might not be too far away if those issues are addressed and the Gunners can finish in the top four this year.
He added: “If Arsenal manage to qualify for Champions League this season and then fix the positions I just mentioned, I think we can challenge Man City and Liverpool in a couple of seasons already.
“This squad, including [Mikel] Arteta, is still young so they will only become better and better.”
I agree that a striker in the Giroud mold would be a good thing for Arsenal next season, but personally I think he should be brought in as a Plan B, not as a starter.
What do you think?
If you are too young to remember Anders Limpar, checkout some of his brilliant goals for Arsenal…
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
Agree, but a towering CF is always good to have on the bench. Especially with good set piece takers in the team. If we are getting a towering CF like Giroud, I would also like to see someone like James Ward Prowse in the team as well. Now that would be really handy in the matches where the goals are hard to come by. And if such CF has good holdup and decent passing and bit of creativity as well, that’s bonus.
But such CF won’t probably be a starter under MA, if he lacks defensive work-rate as pressuring from the front has been a standard under MA.
👍👍
Yes, considering Giroud’ s
age, he should be brought back as a plan B attacker.
I quite agree with every word of his.
Giroud himself I think would have been great in this team, considering his qualities and how Arteta plays. But since we’re not going to sign more than one for that position, a more prolific CF with good linkup and holdup is all we need.
For the DM, I feel we have the okay set of players – Partey, Elneny, Sambi…iff Arteta can improve them, especially Sambi. That boy I rate and liken to Camavinga, but isn’t strong enough yet – you could see he has the abilities in him when he plays, and could soon dispute Elneny and challenge Partey if he develops fast.
Like Limpar rightly puts it, Rowe and Odegaard especially, will focus more on their attacking abilities and we’d be more dangerous.
We need a striker like sanchez or former auba which we can get combined in nunez and jesus.
Yep, agree. player like Jesus and a goal scorer like Nunez would be really good.
But I still feel like we can go for someone with more physicality and aerial prowess, also with good defensive output than Nunez, albeit with lesser goal scoring prowess. We have a very fine batch of young wingers who can score and that largely depends on how well our striker can link up to them. Agree having players like Jesus and Nunez gives the utmost variety in terms of attack, but if any one is out of play for some reason, another can’t fill up for the qualities that the former provides, which can be restricting in terms of gameplay. I would like both signings to be of hybrid nature, one like Jesus and another a copy of him with a bit more aerial and physical threat at the front. But both should be good passers, with good defensive work rate. Those two qualities I would like to see for both signings we make, if we make two striker signings. I don’t think MA will ever discount off the ball work rate for archer type striker with no off the ball contribution. So, that puts Nunez in doubt.
Giroud would have thrived in this team and the system we play. I believe would have scored 10-20 goals this season.
Any of Victor O, Tammy A , Ivan T or Darwin N , Luka J or even Alexander M would thrive in our system. I would add a goal scoring winger as well like Zaha or Diaby and dominating midfielder like Rice or Bissouma to add even more of an aerial threat.
I would like the kind of striker that can put all our attacking players on the scoresheet than just only himself, if that makes any sense. Jesus ticks that well. Now for the other one, I wouldn’t stray too much from what Jesus would provide. A bit more aerial and physical presence than Jesus maybe with less passing, linkup and positional prowess than Jesus, would be another good signing. (Any candidates like that yet?)
That way, MA can tune the gameplay without too much change in how the rest of the team plays. If we are getting only one striker, arsenal should break the banks for candidates like Haaland or Osimeh. Nothing less that would suffice imo, if only one signing is made.