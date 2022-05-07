Do Arsenal need a striker like Olivier Giroud next season?

Arsenal Cult Hero Limpar: We Need Another Giroud

Former Arsenal midfielder Anders Limpar thinks the Gunners need to find a striker like Olivier Giroud.

In an interview with BookiesBonuses.com, he said: “[Alexandre] Lacazette is in a bit of a storm.

“We released [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang and I don’t know if you can trust [Eddie] Nketiah to be this real goal scorer.

“We need a really good striker again. Someone who can score 20-30 goals in a season, like Olivier Giroud, who is an obvious choice and the first name the coach writes down for the starting 11.”

The Swede, who spent four seasons in North London after joining the club in 1990, believes a midfielder should be on the agenda this summer as well.

“I also believe we’re missing a hard worker,” he said.

“A Patrick Vieira type, who is a hard-working two-way player and can lift the team in tough games.

“That will allow [Emile] Smith-Rowe, [Bukayo] Saka, and [Martin] Ödegaard to do what they are really capable of with their offensive qualities”

Limpar says a title challenge might not be too far away if those issues are addressed and the Gunners can finish in the top four this year.

He added: “If Arsenal manage to qualify for Champions League this season and then fix the positions I just mentioned, I think we can challenge Man City and Liverpool in a couple of seasons already.

“This squad, including [Mikel] Arteta, is still young so they will only become better and better.”

I agree that a striker in the Giroud mold would be a good thing for Arsenal next season, but personally I think he should be brought in as a Plan B, not as a starter.

What do you think?

If you are too young to remember Anders Limpar, checkout some of his brilliant goals for Arsenal…