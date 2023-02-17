Do Arsenal need a world-class striker like Haaland to win the Premier League?

After a promising start to the 2022–23 season, Arsenal received the worst news possible in December when Gabriel Jesus’ injury was announced. When it became clear that Jesus would be sidelined for some time, many wondered what Arteta would do with his attack, but the Spaniard was confident that Nketiah would fill the void left by Jesus.
As a result, the Hale End Graduate was given command of the attack. There were doubts among Gooners about Nketiah’s ability to lead Arsenal’s attack. And although he has come up big in one or two games like the Manchester United, Brighton, and West Ham games, his goalscoring frequency is not positively impacting Arsenal in their quest to lift the Premier League.
Other than the 3 games highlighted, Nketiah hasn’t scored in the other 5 games he has started in Jesus’ absence. If Nketiah’s form in front of goal doesn’t improve Arsenal’s chances to win the Premier League, their chances are in jeopardy, and Gabby Agbonlahor has an argument about why.
“He’s done totally well, but he’s not a world-class striker,” said Aghbanolar on talkSPORT. “Manchester City had a world-class striker he showed that yesterday with his finish and hold-up play.
“Eddie Nketiah is not a world-class striker. Is he a striker that can go five, six, seven, eight games and fill in for Gabriel Jesus, yes he is?
“But he’s not going to win the league for Arsenal.”
Some Arsenal fans are depressed after the loss to Manchester City; their attack has failed them in their third league game in a row, failing to do what they need to do: outscore their opponents.
But Arsenal can still turn things around, and Nketiah still has a chance to prove he has what it takes to lead Arsenal’s attack.
on reflection I was of the opinion that most of us believe Eddie is not good enough to lead the line for a long length of time of the season.
on the other hand Gabriel Jesus is!
whilst he hasn’t been the most prolific but he gives us bags of energy, create space for others, is a totally handful for defenders and most of all, he defends from the front. GM form has dipped but i believe that is also because GJ isn’t out there giving him space and options.
we didnt have 2 major key players out there for us on Wednesday and we showed we can scare them to death.
Come April when and hopefully all our first 11 are fit and able we will turn up at there ground and turn them over.
the last point is. we seem to be fixated on we lost and were terrible ect. my defence to this for the team and manager is that we are still creating clear cut goal scoring opportunities. on Wednesday night, Eddie should have a least 2 goals and if not goals at least hit the target.
When we stop creating chances is when we should start panicking and then and only then is when i might be in agreement with some of the comments posted on here.
onwards and upwards
No i dont think it is a simplistic as the article is trying to make out.
We all know the truth. Nketiah is good….BUT not good enough. Missed a simple header. Score that it’s a different game. Trossard must play….so maybe Martinelli down the middle. We CAN still do it but there needs to be a change or we will have been ‘found out’.
No need. We just need two types of CFs, so we can attack with different methods
Man City have Haaland who’s excellent in aerial duels and Alvarez who’s a relentless high presser. Jesus is a tricky CF and Nketiah is a very good finisher, but both of them aren’t dominant aerially and are inconsistent in hold-up play
Jesus is not a prolific natural goal scorer and yes we need an alternative. That to most is as clear as the nose on our face but we also need a style of play to suit.