Do Arsenal need a world-class striker like Haaland to win the Premier League?

After a promising start to the 2022–23 season, Arsenal received the worst news possible in December when Gabriel Jesus’ injury was announced. When it became clear that Jesus would be sidelined for some time, many wondered what Arteta would do with his attack, but the Spaniard was confident that Nketiah would fill the void left by Jesus.

As a result, the Hale End Graduate was given command of the attack. There were doubts among Gooners about Nketiah’s ability to lead Arsenal’s attack. And although he has come up big in one or two games like the Manchester United, Brighton, and West Ham games, his goalscoring frequency is not positively impacting Arsenal in their quest to lift the Premier League.

Other than the 3 games highlighted, Nketiah hasn’t scored in the other 5 games he has started in Jesus’ absence. If Nketiah’s form in front of goal doesn’t improve Arsenal’s chances to win the Premier League, their chances are in jeopardy, and Gabby Agbonlahor has an argument about why.

“He’s done totally well, but he’s not a world-class striker,” said Aghbanolar on talkSPORT. “Manchester City had a world-class striker he showed that yesterday with his finish and hold-up play.

“Eddie Nketiah is not a world-class striker. Is he a striker that can go five, six, seven, eight games and fill in for Gabriel Jesus, yes he is?

“But he’s not going to win the league for Arsenal.”

Some Arsenal fans are depressed after the loss to Manchester City; their attack has failed them in their third league game in a row, failing to do what they need to do: outscore their opponents.

But Arsenal can still turn things around, and Nketiah still has a chance to prove he has what it takes to lead Arsenal’s attack.

