Do Arsenal need another centre-back to cover for Saliba and Gabriel?

Sagna says Arsenal need to buy another defender
There’s no doubt that Arsenal had one of the best defensive unit’s last season, with both Gabriel and Saliba being extremely consistent and creating this unstoppable partnership. It seems silly to even think about switching anything up next season, but do we need to bring in a young defender who can cover the centre back position if needed?
Ex Arsenal player Bacary Sagna thinks so, speaking with ‘Paddy Power’ Sagna has said Arsenal need to focus on bringing in another defender for depth, saying this: “Arsenal should sign another centre-back. William Saliba and Gabriel stayed injury-free this season, but they had many games and would want to rest them at some point.
“You need to cover the positions as a team – they should sign one centre-back, one holding midfielder and one striker. The centre-back position needs to have some depth. At some point, they will suffer from tiredness, and Arsenal need to be able to bring someone on without changing the shape of the team.
“They need someone solid that can take responsibility, has experience of this pressure and can keep up with the high level of the team.”
And although I agree that Arsenal will need to think about depth this season, we also have a few players who can already fill that role if need be and splashing out cash on another young defender, might not be the ideal option.
We have Jurrien Timber, who is going to be just like a new signing, after being out almost the entire season, we realistically have a brand new player who is sitting there ready to play. Timber is extremely versatile and can play across the whole backline.
Personally, I’d rather see a younger lad come through from the academy, this save’s money, gives a young lad a chance to get some first team experience, and it means we can focus more on other positions that I think we need to strengthen. With the backline we’ve had this season, it’s been incredible, other than some problems with a Left-back at times. The centre backs haven’t been a problem and with Timber being brought into the fold and the system, I think we will be more than okay.
Maybe bringing in a young talent on loan would be a good option, but I just don’t see the need to splash out on a CB with the budget we have.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
We have Ben White, Tomi and Timber, to be able to cover.
A natural LB is what we need, not another CB unless Kwior is moved on?
We don’t need a single defender. What’s the point of signing a natural left back when we play a system that doesn’t use one!!! Tomi, Timber Kiwior can all play left back and centre back. Tomi Timber and White Rb and cb.
We’ve got Kiwior and Tomiyasu as their backups. Arsenal should only sign a new CB in January if Kiwior and Tomiyasu aren’t good enough to deputize Magalhaes and Saliba
We’ll need the transfer budget for other departments, such as the CF position
If you ask Roy Keane and Gary Neville they will tell you to play Saka there. Ha ha ha ha.
Well he did play for us there as well under Emery and Arteta so its a fair point!!!
And looked better than Tierney
And if Arsenal had injuries at left back and really good options on the bench to play RM that could be an option in the short term
Need a versitle Defensive midfielder that can also play in defence if needed or a defender that can cover defensive midfield. Either way around, it covers two more positions for Arsenal.
May be Ousmane Diomande?
Don’t remember Arteta playing Saka in defence. I know that some managers take off a defender and bring on a striker, but that doesn’t mean the striker drops to defence, it just means morecattackers and less defenders on the pitch.
Also if Saka has played as a defender in the past when he was younger, he must not have performed well, otherwise he would have stayed a defender. Plus if he is not good enough to play in defence at club level, only a numbnut would then pick him to play there fore his country, when you already have 11 internation defenders in your squad to choose from.
But there are some numbnuts that would still see past that argument, and would still think it’s a good point to play Saka in defence. Ha ha ha ha….
Saka played at left back on numerous occasions for us under both managers. I think the point there are making is that Saka offers more than the left backs available which is tripper at the moment. Shaw should be fit for the later games. However against the likes of Slovakia playing Saka at left back just means another attacker on the pitch as I cant see us doing much defending. Against top draw opposition i wouldn’t play him left back. Bellingham, Saka, Foden and Kane could easily be dropped to the bench due to form in the last 3 games. On merit Palmer deserves a start and atleast this way Saka still gets a game
I do ….lots of times