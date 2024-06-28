Do Arsenal need another centre-back to cover for Saliba and Gabriel?

Sagna says Arsenal need to buy another defender

There’s no doubt that Arsenal had one of the best defensive unit’s last season, with both Gabriel and Saliba being extremely consistent and creating this unstoppable partnership. It seems silly to even think about switching anything up next season, but do we need to bring in a young defender who can cover the centre back position if needed?

Ex Arsenal player Bacary Sagna thinks so, speaking with ‘Paddy Power’ Sagna has said Arsenal need to focus on bringing in another defender for depth, saying this: “Arsenal should sign another centre-back. William Saliba and Gabriel stayed injury-free this season, but they had many games and would want to rest them at some point.

“You need to cover the positions as a team – they should sign one centre-back, one holding midfielder and one striker. The centre-back position needs to have some depth. At some point, they will suffer from tiredness, and Arsenal need to be able to bring someone on without changing the shape of the team.

“They need someone solid that can take responsibility, has experience of this pressure and can keep up with the high level of the team.”

And although I agree that Arsenal will need to think about depth this season, we also have a few players who can already fill that role if need be and splashing out cash on another young defender, might not be the ideal option.

We have Jurrien Timber, who is going to be just like a new signing, after being out almost the entire season, we realistically have a brand new player who is sitting there ready to play. Timber is extremely versatile and can play across the whole backline.

Personally, I’d rather see a younger lad come through from the academy, this save’s money, gives a young lad a chance to get some first team experience, and it means we can focus more on other positions that I think we need to strengthen. With the backline we’ve had this season, it’s been incredible, other than some problems with a Left-back at times. The centre backs haven’t been a problem and with Timber being brought into the fold and the system, I think we will be more than okay.

Maybe bringing in a young talent on loan would be a good option, but I just don’t see the need to splash out on a CB with the budget we have.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

