Do Arsenal need to be even better against the ‘Big Six’ in the coming season?

These are Arsenal’s results against the “Big Six” last season,

Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool

Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea

Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City

Arsenal 2-2 Spurs

Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United

Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal

Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal

Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal

Spurs 2-3 Arsenal

Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal

If you look at these results, you’d commend our Gunners for not losing to any traditional Big 6 side. Not losing in these big games showed the level to which Arteta’s team has risen.

As brilliant as they were, they missed out on the league title by 2 points and it was very fine margins thatcost them the title.

Going into next season, the Gunners need to be perfect and thus need to do some things differently, with Lyon boss Pierre Sage, whose team lost 2-0 to Arsenal over the weekend, touching on one of the things that Mikel Arteta and his team need to do better.

According to Sage, Arsenal ought to make it their mission to win the big games if they’re to finally outwit Manchester City and taste PL glory.

Sage said: “Last year was a big challenge because the two teams had a good run, but City made the difference at the end.

“It’s similar to City and Liverpool before. It’s a league where the teams are very close to each other.

“You have to be very consistent, and you have to win the biggest games against your opponents.”

Beating the big boys isn’t an effortless task, but that’s what champions do — Arsenal will need to go to every game like a final to not just avoid defeat but aim to win. Pundits like Paul Scholes have accused the Gunners of playing for a draw (referring to the 0-0 draw against Manchester City in the PL run-in). I guess next season is a wonderful chance to prove them wrong.

If Arsenal could, last season, avoid defeat against the big boys, they will surely have the courage to beat them all this new season. Quality additions, such as the signing of Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, and a dynamic winger (or top striker), could help.

If we hadn’t dropped 4 points against the Big Boys we would have won last years title, can Arteta take Arsenal to even bigger success this season?

