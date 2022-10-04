Do Arsenal need to beat Liverpool to prove our title credentials?

Despite having won 6 out of 7 League games, and flying high at the top of the League, there were many pundits predicting that Arsenal were still unlikely to secure a place in the Top Four, having not faced anyone of any consequence except when we faced Man United and lost at Old Trafford, and they fully expected Tottenham to burst our bubble in the North London Derby.

But the Gunners showed their class once again and now have 7 wins in 8, but we face yet another massive test this weekend when we fcome up against Liverpool, who have been a bogey team to the Gunners in recent years, and there will be many more pundits saying it is a step too far for our young Gunners.

But the fact is that Jurgen Klopp’s side have not been in the best form so far this season, and the Arsenal legend Ian Wright thinks that a win over Liverpool will finally prove that Arsenal are serious contenders for the Top Four. He told The Metro: ‘Liverpool is going to be a big test because you saw against Manchester United, a couple of mistakes and they were beaten, that’s how small the margins are.

“Liverpool, defensively they can be got at, but can you sustain it against that team because Liverpool have got the type of players that offensively can hurt you.

‘I don’t believe that Arsenal should go into that game feeling like you’re at home you should be beating this Liverpool side the form they are in at the moment, that’s how you should be approaching the game.

‘What I saw of Liverpool this is the time to play them. So Arsenal, with the belief, everyone is buzzing, no injuries at the moment, this is the type of game where, at home, they’ve got to go and beat Liverpool if we’re serious about trying to get where we want to be which is the top four and pushing Man City as much as you can.”

What do Arsenal fans think. If we finally beat Liverpool, will everyone finally take us seriously?

Darren N.

