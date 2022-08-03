Do Arsenal need to bolster in attack after Balogun’s departure?

Folarin Balogun has completed a loan move away from Arsenal after joining Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 until the end of the season.
The striker impressed when moving to Middlesbrough in January on a temporary deal, but following the signing of Gabriel Jesus this summer, his playing opportunities in north London remains slim.
His departure leaves us with just two out-and-out options for the CF role however after Alexandre Lacazette’s departure, in Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, which is a little on the slim side considering we will be featuring in four competitions this term.
Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that we would be active this month, and another forward being brought in could well be a possibility after the latest departure.
It will come down to Edu and Mikel Arteta ultimately, but the Spaniard has previously named both Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe as options who could feature as a false 9. I think we have all seen traits from the Brazilian which would lead us to believe he could be an effective striker in the future, and ESR showed he can be more than comfortable in front of goal last season when bagging himself at least 10 goals from midfield.
If we was to sign two players, I would have thought that a CM would be high on the priority list, while a right-back or forward could well be next on the list.
Patrick
Can’t see why we need a right back when we have Tomiyasu, White and Cedric or a CM where we also have ample cover, but do need a DM.
Not forgetting Bellerin and Maitland Niles.
Let them bring in who ever they feel will take this great club forward
Left field option but how about Jamie vardy for a season or two. Would score a few goals and would be happy to rotate. Yes he is getting on but older players have worked for big teams in the past and he would be a great option to bring on in tight games. Leicester seem to be on a fire sale so we could get him as a cheap back up this time round.
Well….we sure need a bench player, a senior leathal figure , someone who won’t mind playing few games, not a player for the future, someone within 32/33, a daddy sort of figure to the young team, something similar to what luiz was doing.
I say we go for Ex Manchester united loan player, Odion Ighalo, fantastic FINNISHER, calm and very fast.
Option 2.
Barcelona’s Braithwhait …….may cost a few buck
Others:
Pukki of norwich or islam slimani
Fringe players we could get two years from until balogun comes of age
I go with Gakpo,he plays every where in the forward line.Gesus,Naketiah,Saka,Marinelli and Gakpo will form killing striking line.Thus we can compete the dominant teams for trophies.
