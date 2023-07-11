Arsenal need to concentrate more on signing potential gems as well as ready-made stars

Arsenal have always missed out on gems; Arda Guler is just another apple from that basket

Arsenal’s failure to secure the signing of Arda Guler has raised questions among some about the club’s ambition and their ability to attract top young talent.

Despite reports suggesting the Gunners were in the race to sign the highly talented young Turk, it has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano that Arsenal were never close to securing his services.

Guler recently completed his move to Real Madrid, a move that has generated excitement and anticipation about his potential at the Spanish giants.

While the Gunners and other English clubs were rumored to be interested, Romano’s comments on the Here We Go podcast indicate that the young prodigy had his heart set on joining Real Madrid from the outset, leaving Arsenal trailing in their pursuit.

This revelation raises concerns about club’s ability to compete for the brightest young talents in European football, when they are still in their teens.

It appears that Guler saw a move to Spain and the opportunity to play for one of the most successful clubs in history as a more attractive proposition than joining Arsenal and Mikel Arteta’s project.

This raises questions about the allure of the club, their project, and their ability to convince very young players of their vision, despite boasting the youngest team in the Premier League.

Guler’s decision to snub Arsenal and choose Real Madrid instead is a blow to the Gunners’ aspirations. It highlights the club’s struggles to compete with the top clubs in Europe when it comes to attracting elite young talents.

While the North London side may have made efforts to sign Guler, it is clear that their pursuit lacked the conviction and persuasive power needed to convince the player to join their ranks.

To get things straight, it is easy to buy players in the market if you have money in the pocket. But there should be a balance between signing top talent and signing young players who have the potential to become world class.

Arsenal might need to work on the latter.

Writer – Yash Bisht

