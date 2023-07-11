Arsenal need to concentrate more on signing potential gems as well as ready-made stars

Arsenal have always missed out on gems; Arda Guler is just another apple from that basket
Arsenal’s failure to secure the signing of Arda Guler has raised questions among some about the club’s ambition and their ability to attract top young talent.
Despite reports suggesting the Gunners were in the race to sign the highly talented young Turk, it has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano that Arsenal were never close to securing his services.
Guler recently completed his move to Real Madrid, a move that has generated excitement and anticipation about his potential at the Spanish giants.
While the Gunners and other English clubs were rumored to be interested, Romano’s comments on the Here We Go podcast indicate that the young prodigy had his heart set on joining Real Madrid from the outset, leaving Arsenal trailing in their pursuit.
This revelation raises concerns about club’s ability to compete for the brightest young talents in European football, when they are still in their teens.
It appears that Guler saw a move to Spain and the opportunity to play for one of the most successful clubs in history as a more attractive proposition than joining Arsenal and Mikel Arteta’s project.
This raises questions about the allure of the club, their project, and their ability to convince very young players of their vision, despite boasting the youngest team in the Premier League.
Guler’s decision to snub Arsenal and choose Real Madrid instead is a blow to the Gunners’ aspirations. It highlights the club’s struggles to compete with the top clubs in Europe when it comes to attracting elite young talents.
While the North London side may have made efforts to sign Guler, it is clear that their pursuit lacked the conviction and persuasive power needed to convince the player to join their ranks.
To get things straight, it is easy to buy players in the market if you have money in the pocket. But there should be a balance between signing top talent and signing young players who have the potential to become world class.
Arsenal might need to work on the latter.
Writer – Yash Bisht
This is nonsense. We need already made players if we are aiming to compete for any silverware. Also, you’re already talking about Guler like he has been vital part of Real Madrid, but the boy has just signed for them and it’s not quite sure how things will turn out for him.
Ødegaard, a gem signed for RM and ended up here. Guler will be a gunner too.
Well I’ve just wasted 5mins of my life reading this article thought I would waste another 5mins to explain why. We were never interested in Guler so how have we lost our on him??? We have an amazing young squad and out attraction for young players is still there (for the ones we want). For the ones that we don’t of course we aren’t attractive. Stop using any excuse to belittle the club. We are one of the most attractive clubs in Europe right now and what the current management have done is amazing.
The thing is we can’t buy every single young player who is a potential gem, the key word is potential, you don’t know if they are going to make it or not. Also, we have to be realistic to know that not every young player will want to join us no matter how much we sell the team to them. They have their favourites like Real Madrid, Barcelona etc.
I agree. Under Wenger the club was self sufficient.
Not alot of money was invested for players during the building of our stadium & immediately after. Wenger was good if nt the best in developing unknowns & sell them for huge profits. The club has kind of retracted on that phlishophy.
If we become regular UCL participants again i would like us to go back to that policy. But on one condition that those players shouldn’t be sold in their prime years like before.