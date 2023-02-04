Do Arsenal need to extend Xhaka’s contract as well as our youngsters?

Arsenal fans received some good news today regarding Gabriel Martinelli’s long-term future. The Brazilian has put an end to speculation about his Arsenal future by signing a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2027.
Martinelli’s new contract is one of many that Arsenal appears to be renewing. Many people are aware that William Saliba and Bukayo Saka’s contracts need to be renewed, but Arteta is also interested in Granit Xhaka extending his contract at the Emirates. Xhaka’s contract with Arsenal expires in 2024, and while the club has the option to extend it for another year, they want to ensure his long-term Arsenal future with a new contract.
“Arsenal confirm Gabriel Martinelli’s new contract until 2027 with 12-month option. Now on around £180,000-a-week. #AFC now want Saka, Saliba and a new deal for Xhaka all sorted ASAP,” tweeted Daniel Cutts.
Xhaka playing as one of Arsenal’s number 8 has really evolved his game. With so much freedom to take part in attack the Swiss international is not making as many mistakes as he used to. He is in a way a key part of Arteta’s project and there is no denying how instrumental he would have been if Arsenal lift the PL. In 19 league games he has 3 goals and 5 assists.
WATCH – The boss talks about Martinelli’s contract, how happy he is that Jorginho has arrived and was the transfer window a success? Also talks about Sean Dyche and our awful record at Goodison Park…….”
Yes 100% Xhaka deserves a new contract would give him a 2 year deal with a option of a further year believe his experience will be vital in the next couple of years he’s been brilliant for Arsenal this season since being put in a more advanced position a master stroke by Arteta!
Why not he has been the driving force in that midfield.
Better give him a two-year contract extension with bonuses based on his statistics, to keep him productive. If we manage to get at least one major trophy this season, all our 30+ year-old players will deserve similar terms
Xhaka’s last assist to Nketiah showcased his best abilities, which are intelligence and accurate passing skills. Vieira could also do it in one of our previous games, but Vieira still doesn’t have Xhaka’s physicality and leadership
Having Xhaka around will make our young playmakers learn from him
Cash in and reinvest whilst his value is still high, let’s face it our middle field is aging. Partey, Xhaka, Elneny and now Jorginho all in their 30s. Don’t get me wrong these lads are performing well but we need to sacrifice some.
I was just ruminating over the suggestion that Martinelli is now on £180,000pw. That’s a whopping £9.3m. Find that hard to believe or want to believe
Oyama above makes a good point but I liked GAI’s post.
100%. I will offer him a 2 years contract with an option to extend for an additional year. He has worked very hard to put himself in this situation following where he was 2,3 seasons ago and deserves his reward. He is a top professional attitude wise.
Definitely! 100% BUT with a different approach like say a 2 yr rolling contract? I think with such an arrangement the club could easily opt out of the final year if specific milestones are not met. That’s better than a fixed-term contract that in my view may leave you with a non-performing player.
I will say us Gooners need not bother nor worry ourselves on Bukayo Saka, Williams Saliba pending contract extensions at Arsenal. And now that’s of Granit Xhaka which has deservingly comes up if going by the top quality performances that he has shown in the team so far this season is taken into considerations considerations.
I believe Arsenal will do the right needful as it’s concerned the trio contract extensions when the time comes for them to get extended at the club. Just like Gabriel Martinelli got his extended for him very recently.
As for us Gooners, us can’t put a time frame to when Arsenal should extend for them their contracts.
Meanwhile and in and the meantime, I think our focus today should centre on our Epl away match to Everton. Which comes up today’s afternoon. And which will be played at Godison Park the home of the Toffees.
This is a match which The Gunners should forewarned themselves and get forearm properly to not take beating the Toffees for granted in the match.
Rather, the Gunners should instead get prepared in all aspects of full match playing preparations to win it.
To this end, the Gunners must’t leave any stones unturned in their preparations for the match to beat the Toffees at their backyard today. Remembering that it was at this their same backyard that they were suffered with a match loss last season.
But this season being a different stronger team from the one that suffered loss last season. The new stronger Gunners team should therefore, play to their full strength in the match to overcome whatever the Toffees have in their apt to throw at them in the game under instructions of Sean Dyche their new manager. Who will motivate them to play a rock solid match defending in the game to frustrate Arsenal. And steal a point in the match at our expense. So that he’ll stop the Toffees home rot from continuing. And have a good manager job start at Everton.
But the Gunners MUST never allow this to happen to them. But block Sean Dyche plans in the game from coming to fruition with a gun shooting scattering home defeat suffer to the Toffees in the match.