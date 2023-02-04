Do Arsenal need to extend Xhaka’s contract as well as our youngsters?

Arsenal fans received some good news today regarding Gabriel Martinelli’s long-term future. The Brazilian has put an end to speculation about his Arsenal future by signing a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2027.

Martinelli’s new contract is one of many that Arsenal appears to be renewing. Many people are aware that William Saliba and Bukayo Saka’s contracts need to be renewed, but Arteta is also interested in Granit Xhaka extending his contract at the Emirates. Xhaka’s contract with Arsenal expires in 2024, and while the club has the option to extend it for another year, they want to ensure his long-term Arsenal future with a new contract.

“Arsenal confirm Gabriel Martinelli’s new contract until 2027 with 12-month option. Now on around £180,000-a-week. #AFC now want Saka, Saliba and a new deal for Xhaka all sorted ASAP,” tweeted Daniel Cutts.

Xhaka playing as one of Arsenal’s number 8 has really evolved his game. With so much freedom to take part in attack the Swiss international is not making as many mistakes as he used to. He is in a way a key part of Arteta’s project and there is no denying how instrumental he would have been if Arsenal lift the PL. In 19 league games he has 3 goals and 5 assists.

