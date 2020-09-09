Do Arsenal need to keep Lacazette and Aubameyang together?

So, it seems that everyone is getting happy that Lacazette has hinted that he is going to stay at Arsenal beyond this season!

Of course, he is going to stay! Why would he want to leave a team that have just won the FA Cup and Community Shield and who seems to be on the road to something special..

In actual fact why would he want to leave his beloved Aubameyang, forget the team, his brother should be the main reason why he would want to stay!

Let’s be honest one isn’t the same without the other one. They have their trademark celebration and such a good relationship on and off the pitch, so much so it has filtered to the rest of the team. Spirits are clearly high, and togetherness is more apparent now than it has been in a long long time.

Would we really want to lose that as a club? As fans, it is nice to see the togetherness after the roller coaster of a season we have had, and hopefully we can take that into the next season and build on that because we know we are capable of doing that.

Although Lacazette can be rather quiet on the pitch at times, his presence does help those around him, especially when he holds up the ball, and nearer to the end of the season he was producing some assists in key moments of the game.

It would be a shame to see Lacazette leave, as it would also be a shame to see Aubameyang go. Let’s hope that BEFORE the season begins we get to hear that Aubameyang is actually going to sign and stay with us and so too Lacazette, where he will continue his journey with this ever progressing and changing club.

Shenel Osman