Do Arsenal need to recruit better defenders before any other position?

According to William Gallas, Arsenal should prioritise defensive reinforcements before pursuing Declan Rice or any other midfielder they want to bring on board. The ex-Arsenal star believes the Arsenal backline must be fixed immediately, noting the need for quality signings at right back and in central defence.
“I think Arsenal need to recruit a lot of players,” the Frenchman told Genting Casino’s blog when asked about the north Londoners’ needs for the summer window. “They need a left back and a right back. Ben White is not a right back; I think we’ve seen that in the difficult games.
“When Arsenal have played better opponents, he has struggled to have an impact in the offensive part of the game. I think that is because he is a centre-back that is being played out of position.
“I think Arsenal need to sign an experienced centre-back.
“I’ve said this many times: Arsenal needed to sign one experienced centre-back just in case one of Gabriel or Saliba got injured, which unfortunately happened.
“I think Arsenal need to add a different type of striker too.”
About the midfield, he didn’t directly mention Declan Rice (but we all know the Hammer is Arteta’s top target). Still, he advised a move to bolster the engine room should come after key defensive additions are made: “I think that Arsenal could look at adding one more midfielder, but before they do that, they should think about adding a good right back, a good left back—players that know how to defend.
“They need a centre-back. Arsenal can’t go into next season without adding an experienced centre-back because if one of (William) Saliba or Gabriel (Magalhaes) gets injured, they are in trouble.”
Is it right for Arteta to bolster the defence and then bolster his midfield after that, or would he risk losing his top midfield targets, like Rice and Moises Caicedo, to other suitors?
Or do you think the midfield reinforcements are more important?
Daniel O
Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window
Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.
No need to worry about defence if Saliba signs a new contract and Tomiyashu recovers from his injury. Midfield reinforcement is most definitely a MUST as well as signing of a new striker.
If Saliba doesn’t commit then it’s a different ball game.
According to some, we have a defence full of top players, including a world class player…. who, unfortunately, seems reluctant to sign a new contract.
If Saliba doesn’t commit, then White would be the obvious choice, playing in his natural position and, hopefully Tomi will be back.
Perhaps MA will play Tierney in the LB position, as he is the only natural player we have in that role, but who knows if he will still be at the club.
Meanwhike, some fans are pleased that, according to the media, Rob Holding is leaving during the summer.
All the above leaves us threadbare and one injury away from another Saliba like disaster.
So, what Gallas is saying, in my opinion, is absolutely correct and for those who say that, before Saliba’s injury, we had the best defence in the PL… no we didn’t, Newcastle did.
I dont recall anyone and certainly not me, saying “we had the best defence in the PL”.
I DID however, say that for most of this season, our goals conceded total was very similar to Citys.
Not the same thing at all, but hey ho, whats new in that!
Its too much to HOPE for to be quoted ACCURATELY by YOU.Isn’t it KEN!!
Jon, can I suggest that you read through what I said again then point ne to the exact spot where I said that it was YOU who said we had the best defence in the PL?
As you say Jon, “it’s too much to HOPE for to (?) be quoted ACCURATELY by YOU. Isn’t it KEN (?).
NOW, how about addressing the article and the point Gallas is making?
For Ken
I do not rate White as a CB. He is not great in the air. He is a RB or even a holding midfielder. RB position IMO is not a priority as we have BW, Tomiyasu and Norton-Cuffy as backup.
Xhaka most likely is leaving. Zinchenko is the replacement as we cannot call him a left back. I prefer Tavares than OZ and he is not a LB either as I feel Tierney will leave us.
We definitely need a left back and a holding midfielder as a priority. Then if funds permit a striker. Lastly a CB.
IGL, cast your mind back to when and why White was bought from Brighton – under MA and CB.
If we lose Saliba, Tierney or Holding, we have to replace each of them, so, logically, BW would fill that CB role in my opinion.
But we would be a step away from experiencing a Saliba type meltdown even then.
That’s why I agree with Gallas.
In my opinion we have one of the best defense in the league, but after the starters we are down to sheer bones.
What we lack is proper defensive covers that protect the back four, the system that we now plays with an extremely vulnerable left back could give any top defenders nightmares.
Gunsmoke, that is the problem, sheer bones and if Saliba doesn’t sign, it will be no bones!
What do you think it will cost to replace Saliba and where is he?
We have conceded 43 goals this season and, while the injury to Saliba plays a part in that, if he doesn’t sign do you still think we will have “one of the best defences in the league?”
If Tierney, Saliba and Holding depart, what will be the cost of replacing them…. and we will still be light defensively and one injury away from conceding even more than the 43 so far this season.
Gallas is correct, even if Saliba signs, we need to replace Holding and Tierney (if they leave) and STILL sign more defenders.
If White is moved to centreback, then one of Saliba (no), Magalhaes (no), Kiwior (no) and Holding will be offloaded in the summer to make space. In addition to Tomiyansu the right back on ground in the team. A new top quality right back will have to be signed in the summer to double the RB personnel in the team.
At left back, Arteta can keep Nuno Tavares there when he reruns from his loan out. But if the rumours being peddle that Arsenal may offload Tierney turns out to be true. Then Arsenal will have to sign a new top quality left back in the summer as replacement to Tierney. Joao Cancelo? Could be too expensive to Arsenal to pay Man City to sign. Mote especially if his advanced age is taken into considerations. Maybe Arsenal will have to search for a new top quality L8 who is younger in age to sign in the summer.
“Arsenal have conceded 43 goals this season”. But is it in the Epl or in all competitions? And it is also good to know how many goals have the Gunners scored in the Epl and in all competitions this season?
I don’t want to be skeptical but confident Saliba will extend his contract to continue playing for Arsenal beyond the expiration of his current deal with the club.
But in all honesty, Arsenal need to upgrade their defence, midfield and forward-line capability and capacity to a Premier League and Champions League titles winning team status in the summer.
And sign a new top quality centre-half, 2 top quality or world class midfielders. A CM and Dmf in Jude Belingham or Mason Mount who has reportedly preferred Man Utd over Arsenal according to reports. And one of Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, James Maddison and Moises Caicedo. So as to revamp and strongly fortified their midfield team positios.
But if GJesus is moved over to the right wing to compete with Saka in the position. Arsenal will have no need to sign a new top quality right winger in the summer. More so, if Reiss Nelson agrees to extend his staying in the team for squad depth.
In the centreforward position, Arteta will in my own opinion do well to retain Folarin Balogun in his team as centreforward. And of course gives him regular playing time. And have Arsenal sign a new top quality or world class striker in the summer for the team. Whose physical presence in the opponent’s area is commanding, great and highly productive in terms of regular goals scoring at the top level,
at the left wing position. I think Arteta should consider to keep ESR and keeps him next summer. As he should of course also keep Martinelli as well.
I think if Arsenal succeeded to do an upgrade of their team in the summer as I have detailed above. Surely, it’ll be off they go to a commanding good start in all all competitions next season. And sustain their good start to the winter window. When they might need to do some new signings to further strengthened.