Do Arsenal need to replace Rob Holding next season?

What’s all this noise about Rob Holding? Don’t you think he’s trying? by Darren
William Saliba’s services have been missed by Arsenal in the last few weeks. The Gunners have been forced to rely on Rob Holding without their star defender. Holding hasn’t been as good as Saliba, but he hasn’t been all that bad either. In any case, ex-Premier League player Gabby Agbonlahor is unimpressed with what the 27-year-old has to offer at Arsenal. The outspoken Premier League expert states that he does not consider the Arsenal star to be PL-quality, implying that Arsenal would be better off letting him leave and sending him to a Championship club.
“You look at Holding. For me, he is a Championship defender,” said Agbonlahor on talkSPORT. “Not good enough to be the third-choice centre-half for a team who want to win the title.”
Aghbanolar may make sense to some, but don’t you think it is unfair to disparage a player who is producing, despite having had limited game time prior to Saliba’s injury? I believe Holding has tried and performed admirably. Arsenal may decide to sign another top defender to compete with Saliba, but with Holding available, it should not be a priority. Signing another defender should come last; otherwise, what if a right back is signed and White returns to being a centre-back option? Bottom line: Holding has a position on this squad, and it is up to Arteta to decide his destiny, not the media.
Darren N
If Saliba leaves in the summer, Arsenal had better keep Holding. Otherwise, try to find someone better in one-on-one situations
Evan Ndicka will be a free agent this summer and we still have Trusty, but maybe Arsenal need a right-footed CB to replace Saliba or Holding
Holding has been an honest pro at a club where he is not good enough to represent it week in, week out. He knows it and I suspect most of us know it too. That is not to disrespect him either. He always gives his best so he can’t do any more than that if there is not enough innate talent to do more.
A brutally honest take
Depends on whether the club brings in the competition for places the centre back position needs, and hasn’t had for years. It shows how key the position is that City struggled (if that’s the right word..) until Kompany was replaced, and Liverpool look average (or downright poor) without Van Dijk. With Saliba out we’ve really struggled. As such, to consistently challenge for honours we need top cover ‘and’ quality alongside Saliba. If he stays. If we don’t get new faces in, then releasing Holding makes no sense. He isn’t a 38 match a season player, but he does his best when called on.
I think attempts are unfairly being made to blame Holding for us dropping 6 points in our last 3 games.First of all, Holding has not been culpable for any of the goals conceded in these games whereas, regulars such as Ramsdale, Gabriel and Zinchenko have been.Others such as Partey and Odegaard have been well below their best, but basically, individual errors have led to our failure to win games against “lessor lights” such as WH and Southhampton.The injuries to Saliba and Tomi have limited our options to use the likes of White at CB but to me the signings of Veiira and Kiwior have been totally unproductive at a time when they were badly needed .Arteta is responsible for these signings and in the longer term I hope they prove his judgement has not been misplaced.However an investment of around 50m has not strengthened our pool and at a critical time of the season we have no alternative but to turn to the much maligned Rob Holding who is not the guy who is letting us down on the pitch.So call experts such as Agbonlahor are ten a penny and many of them speak without much thought if indeed they are capable of such consideration.Holding will line up against Man City on Wednesday and I sincerely hope he proves a multitude of Arsenal fans and pundits wrong.