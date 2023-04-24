Do Arsenal need to replace Rob Holding next season?

What’s all this noise about Rob Holding? Don’t you think he’s trying? by Darren

William Saliba’s services have been missed by Arsenal in the last few weeks. The Gunners have been forced to rely on Rob Holding without their star defender. Holding hasn’t been as good as Saliba, but he hasn’t been all that bad either. In any case, ex-Premier League player Gabby Agbonlahor is unimpressed with what the 27-year-old has to offer at Arsenal. The outspoken Premier League expert states that he does not consider the Arsenal star to be PL-quality, implying that Arsenal would be better off letting him leave and sending him to a Championship club.

“You look at Holding. For me, he is a Championship defender,” said Agbonlahor on talkSPORT. “Not good enough to be the third-choice centre-half for a team who want to win the title.”

Aghbanolar may make sense to some, but don’t you think it is unfair to disparage a player who is producing, despite having had limited game time prior to Saliba’s injury? I believe Holding has tried and performed admirably. Arsenal may decide to sign another top defender to compete with Saliba, but with Holding available, it should not be a priority. Signing another defender should come last; otherwise, what if a right back is signed and White returns to being a centre-back option? Bottom line: Holding has a position on this squad, and it is up to Arteta to decide his destiny, not the media.

Darren N

