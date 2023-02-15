Do Arsenal need to shake up the defence ahead of Man City clash?

They Look Average”: Arteta Advised Reliable Pair Aren’t Reliable Anymore by Darren
Arsenal will need to be at their best against Manchester City on Wednesday night. Many people want Arteta to change up his team’s lineup. While many have identified Gabriel Martinelli and possibly Ben White as two players who should be rested.
Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has named an unlikely pair who could benefit from a break. Petit believes Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are also underperforming, implying that if nothing changes at Arsenal’s centerback position, Arteta’s ambitions may be jeopardised this season.
“Saliba and Gabriel don’t look the same defenders as they used to a few months ago,” Petit said in the Mirror. “In the last couple of games, they look average. Especially Saliba, he is not playing like he was earlier this season.”
With Petit’s claims, one might wonder how Arteta will get the most out of his defence in the future. The Spaniard isn’t known for changing things up in his lineup, but do you think it’s time he gave us a taste of what Jakub Kiwior has?
Anyway, dropping either Saliba or Gabriel is difficult, but what does Arteta do if he cannot?
Darren N
If they didn’t perform well, we would’ve conceded more than one goal in each of our last two games
The CBs just haven’t scored as many as they did last season and Saliba made several fatal mistakes, but that was covered by our victories
The problem is our attack, not our CBs. If Petit compared how Man City attacked Aston Villa and our attacking tendencies, he would’ve understood how to fix our barrenness
Their is no logic to petit argument considering VAR made a plunder and being the second best defence in EPL isn’t a joke It’s more like Arsenal’s forwards aren’t performing well one goal is always not enough to win you games if the opponent you are playing is able to score also, although it can depending on the opponent’s you face score one and everybody to be behind the ball and defend can work but not always
I wonder what kind of words this so called pundits would have been saying if Arsenal were where both Liverpool and Chelsea are currently I haven’t heard any pundit talk of the way pool or Chelsea are leaking in their back line talks are always positive like they will catch up but when it’s Arsenal the Wolf jumb in.
Saliba had a terrible game and I hate to say it but Toney absolutely owned him. Having said that, I think central defence should remain the same and possibly the fullbacks rotated.
Don’t think central defense is the problem, but rather lack of bite upfront.
Why go after Gabriel and Saliba at the back when our attack has been dull and toothless the last 3 games?
It’s the front 3 that have dropped off unfortunately all at the same time. Odegaard as well I would add.
Perfect time to introduce ESR, but he is having a real problem staying fit. Should fans be concerned about ESR’s health?
Hopefully Arteta will start Tomiyasu and Tierney at the back, and maybe swap Zinchenko for Xhaka. Also tweak the tactics as we have become quite predictable with Zinchenko at LB.
Petit is correct in his assessment of Saliba, whereas Gabriel has improved during the past 2/3 months apart from the Brentford game where he lacked composure.As a pair they really need to perform tonight if we are to have any chance of winning and it’s certainly too late in the day to contemplate a change in central defense.