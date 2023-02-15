Do Arsenal need to shake up the defence ahead of Man City clash?

They Look Average”: Arteta Advised Reliable Pair Aren’t Reliable Anymore by Darren

Arsenal will need to be at their best against Manchester City on Wednesday night. Many people want Arteta to change up his team’s lineup. While many have identified Gabriel Martinelli and possibly Ben White as two players who should be rested.

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has named an unlikely pair who could benefit from a break. Petit believes Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are also underperforming, implying that if nothing changes at Arsenal’s centerback position, Arteta’s ambitions may be jeopardised this season.

“Saliba and Gabriel don’t look the same defenders as they used to a few months ago,” Petit said in the Mirror. “In the last couple of games, they look average. Especially Saliba, he is not playing like he was earlier this season.”

With Petit’s claims, one might wonder how Arteta will get the most out of his defence in the future. The Spaniard isn’t known for changing things up in his lineup, but do you think it’s time he gave us a taste of what Jakub Kiwior has?

Anyway, dropping either Saliba or Gabriel is difficult, but what does Arteta do if he cannot?

