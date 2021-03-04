Do Arsenal need to stop looking for defensive signings? (Opinion)

It is never a shock when Arsenal rumours emerge linking us with potential signings, but with our current options I believe a defender is the last thing we need.

I’m aware that the club offloaded the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis in the previous window, while sending William Saliba out on loan also, but we still have a large number of options available for selection.

Pablo Mari, Gabriel Magalhaes, David Luiz and Rob Holding are currently sharing the two starting roles at present, while Calum Chambers remains an option after he recovered from an extended spell on the sidelines.

On top of the five vying for roles at present, we also have William Saliba, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mark McGuinness all impressing out on loan also, with the former pair playing regularly in the top tier of French and German football at present.

Mavropanos has already impressed fans when deputising in the first-team in 2019, before falling back down the pecking order when others returned to fitness.

The Gunners will need to be careful to consider overlooking both Saliba and KM ahead of the new season, with many clubs likely to be willing to guarantee them regular playing time should they quit and join them, and we will definitely be at risk of losing them permanently if they do not get their chance.

McGuinness however appears to be dedicated to waiting for his chance however, and while he deserves a fair shot in pre-season to try and show his worth to the first-team squad, he would likely welcome being tested with another loan in the Championship or Premier League after his exploits in League One with Ipswich this term.

Links with the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Odilon Kossonou are all well and good, but there are big things expected from our younger players who are yet to get their chance, and while we must trust the process, surely it is obvious that are weaknesses are in other areas no?

Patrick