Do Arsenal need to stop looking for defensive signings? (Opinion)

It is never a shock when Arsenal rumours emerge linking us with potential signings, but with our current options I believe a defender is the last thing we need.
I’m aware that the club offloaded the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis in the previous window, while sending William Saliba out on loan also, but we still have a large number of options available for selection.
Pablo Mari, Gabriel Magalhaes, David Luiz and Rob Holding are currently sharing the two starting roles at present, while Calum Chambers remains an option after he recovered from an extended spell on the sidelines.
On top of the five vying for roles at present, we also have William Saliba, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mark McGuinness all impressing out on loan also, with the former pair playing regularly in the top tier of French and German football at present.
Mavropanos has already impressed fans when deputising in the first-team in 2019, before falling back down the pecking order when others returned to fitness.
The Gunners will need to be careful to consider overlooking both Saliba and KM ahead of the new season, with many clubs likely to be willing to guarantee them regular playing time should they quit and join them, and we will definitely be at risk of losing them permanently if they do not get their chance.
McGuinness however appears to be dedicated to waiting for his chance however, and while he deserves a fair shot in pre-season to try and show his worth to the first-team squad, he would likely welcome being tested with another loan in the Championship or Premier League after his exploits in League One with Ipswich this term.
Links with the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Odilon Kossonou are all well and good, but there are big things expected from our younger players who are yet to get their chance, and while we must trust the process, surely it is obvious that are weaknesses are in other areas no?
Patrick
Well yes I think centre backs are the least of our problems now. Fullbacks, centre midfield and centre forwards look like the areas we need to strengthen
We do not need center backs, that is for sure, even if Luiz left and even if Chambers is used elsewhere.
We have number of on loan defenders, they will lack experience which is essential in defence but we can I guess count on holding, Mari and Gabriel.
If we will get someone, he must add experience (and is yet to reach retiring form).
While I have not seen Saliba nor Mavroponas in action this season they seem to be doing well according to reports from France and Germany.One player who I know is impressing on loan at Blackpool, is Daniel Ballard who has been voted man of the match on a number of occasions and has gained the plaudits of his Manager in what is a tough League physically.Let’s hope one of these guys proves to be the top quality CB we have been looking for for some time.In terms of priorities,we need an athletic DM to support Partey, a young natural back up for Tierney, and an upgrade on Bellerin at RB..I could go on with a shopping list for at least two others, but in the post Covid economic situation, money will be tight for virtually every Club for some time.
True, Ballard and McGuinness are so promising. I wish if we can give Chambers a go in DM instead of ElNeny.
All in all, we need a 1st choice RB, I agree, a 2nd choice LB, and a striker, especially if Lacca and Eddie are going out, Eddie needs a loan yo get regular playing time, though I hope we can give Martenilli a go there, he was impressive and/or Moller may be (as he has the height, never seen him).
I hope we can keep Odegaard or replace it otherwise ESR has no backup unless Willian can step up.
We just need a new LB to compete with Tierney
For me, if I am to sign one player for arsenal it should be a central midfielder
2 players= central midfielder and a right back(after selling Bellerin)
3 players= central midfielder, right back and central striker ( after selling Nketiah)
Central midfielder is a number 10
We’ve got plenty of players who can play well in those positions:
– CAM: Smith-Rowe, Willian, Nelson, Willock, Cottrell
– RB: Bellerin, Soares, Chambers
– CF: Only Lacazette can hold the opponents off, so we need a taller CF with Lacazette’s ability in tight spaces
We just need a LB that is all for now.