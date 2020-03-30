Do Arsenal need to take warning from latest snub?

Arsenal were linked with a move to sign Raul Jimenez from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, but the Mexican has poured water on any such talk.

The 28 year-old has come a long way in two years at the Molineux stadium, notching 13 goals in his opening campaign to help fire his side into the Europa League, and has currently hit the same target with nine more matches to play, but his form has not been limited to the PL.

Jimenez also has nine goals in Europe this term, six of which came in August when helping his side to qualify for the group stages, and his eye-opening goalscoring consistency has not gone unnoticed with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Arsenal all believed to be keen.

The Wolves star has moved to deny that he has any intention of leaving the club however, reiterating that he is under contract until 2023 and is happy with the direction that the club is moving in.

“I have a contract until 2023,” the 28-year-old wrote. “It’s not that we have to qualify for the Champions League in order to stay.

“I’m good [here], happy with Wolves, doing important things – me as well as the whole team.

“We’ve been trying our best since the start of last season. We’ve qualified for the Europa League, now we’re fighting for a Champions League spot.

“And it’s the big motivation to keep growing as a player and getting into the Champions League is always a plus that satisfies you and keeps you thinking about big things.”

Arsenal might need to take warning that this Wolves side are here to stay, having posed a threat to our European footballing aspirations for next term already, and former Wolves star Steve Bull claims that his former side will be challenging for honours.

“I cannot see any reason why he would want to leave,” Bull claimed.

“Jimenez can score goals for fun as he has the talent, the work-rate and – most importantly – the supply.

“It is not as if he has running his socks off, doing a lot of work for the team, and getting nothing in return.

“He gets chances in every single game he plays, so no wonder he is happy being here. Real Madrid, of course, have been linked with Jimenez in the Spanish press.

“And even though he has come out and outlined his commitment to Wolves, such speculation is likely to continue over the next few months.

“It shows how far we have come when our players are being associated with such teams.

“The ultimate question, though, is whether Jimenez can fulfil his ambitions – winning silverware – at Wolves? For me at least, the answer to that is an emphatic yes.”

Wolves are certainly playing some fantastic football of late, and Jimenez does look like a gem of a striker, and we will certainly have to be weary of them going into next season, as well as this one. We certainly know of the striker’s talents in front of goal with him having cancelled out Aubameyang’s opener in November also.

Patrick