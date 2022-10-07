Do Arsenal no longer have a weak area? (Opinion)

Arsenal have started the current season in top form, but will a weakness be exposed?

It is hard to divulge where things will go wrong, especially when things are going so right, but all teams endure a blip during the season.

While we could nitpick the odd injury which could hamper us slightly, we actually have enough depth to cover any single injury.

The fact that an argument could be made for 5+ players to be considered our most important player tells you a lot about our dynamics.

While Bukayo Saka is the current Arsenal Player of the Year, I’d insist that all of Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli have been at least as impressive so far this term.

We more than dealt with the absence of Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney earlier in the term, and I’m now coming to realise that the entire squad is pushing each other to reach new levels of consistency.

When you have a unit as strong as ours, it feels as though one or two changes will take almost nothing away from the dynamic, and that the mentality being blood into the squad is hiding any weaknesses at present, but are there any to be unearthed?

Patrick