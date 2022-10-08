Do Arsenal now have the advantage in the title race until the World Cup?

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League table, and whether we can go all the way is a matter for debate.

But right now, starting today, all of the top teams that are in Europe are set to have a gruelling schedule of two games a week until the middle of November when the World Cup begins.

Six of Arsenal’s games in that time are in the Premier League, and the rest are in the Europa League, and as we proved last night, we are able to rest most of our top players for those games and are still on top of our EL Group.

Arteta admitted yesterday that we are now going into uncharted territory and no-one knows how things are going to work out. “Well, we know that the fixtures that we’ve been given have no precedence in this league because of the World Cup and with everything that we have to play in between. And then every team is different, every squad is different.

“And if you start to risk, you make the situation much worse. If everybody’s available and you have robot players that can play every three days, life is much easier! So it’s something that we have to experience and test, because at the moment, we don’t really know how it’s going to play out.”

But one thing we do know is that our main rivals for the Top Four, i.e. Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham, are having to play vitally important Champions League ties in their midweek games, and will be unable no name completely changed teams (except maybe Man City!) but Arsenal will be able to mostly have rested first teamers fresh for our League games.

It is vital that we take advantage of this and try to build a cushion at the top of the table, to give us something to defend when the League returns in late December…

Arteta talks about proving we are on Liverpool’s level, and the fixture congestion.

