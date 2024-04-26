Do Arsenal only have themselves to blame if they miss out on the title?

We have done this to ourselves

Arsenal may currently sit top of the league after demolishing Chelsea on the weekend but Manchester City are again keeping up their typical form and have walked away 4-0 winners against Brighton last night in what was a show of sheer dominance from the Northerners. City of course have a game in hand and their last 5 matches look to be very winnable for a side like theirs, whereas Arsenal have some tough games coming up, but have we done this to ourselves?

Well yes, that’s the short answer. There’s been times in this season, especially since the new year came in, that we have looked like one of the best teams in the world. And look, football is filled with many ups and downs and you can’t expect (unless your city) to be winning every game and for everything to work out, there’s always going to be heart break, that’s what makes the good times so good, but we have lost games where we should have won and dropped the ball in games where we needed to show up.

We do have a young manager and a young squad altogether and experience definitely plays a part in why we seem to “bottle” the big games but we should be better than this by this point and I know we’ve had some incredible moments this season, played some incredible football, but, it’s the game where we dropped points in a draw etc, that will come back to haunt us.

Tottenham on the weekend, is going to be difficult. Yes, in my opinion and if you look at the stats, were a better team, but Spurs will want nothing more than to ruin our charge for the title and it’s big games like this, where I get worried, because we always seem to drop the ball when we need it most. We can’t afford to lose against them and the players will know this and it’s the pressure on their shoulders that worries me.

We’ve shown that sometimes, when the going get tough, we drop our heads. Concentration is key in football and we seem to switch off every so often and throw away chances that are in the palm of our hands. It’s hard to pin point why we do this but I do think experience is a huge part in the problem, players and the manager, and I think that just comes with time.

Hopefully we can put on a strong performance on the weekend and give the fans a real reason to stay excited, because one loss and we’re out of it.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae