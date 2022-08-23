Do Arsenal really have the mentality to win the title yet?

Arsenal to win the League? by Dan Smith
Arsenal are top of the League, the only top-flight side to have a 100 percent record so far.
The positive from last season is we have very likable players, which has helped the fans feel closer to those who represent them.
Jesus is excelling now that he’s the main man, something he never was at the Etihad. Zinchenko’s tactical understanding is world class and Saliba looks so composed on the ball. The hope in general is we have such a young squad that, in theory, they should only get better and that one day everything might just click.
I really enjoyed Saturday, I was proud to be a gooner, finally Arteta’s ethos was coming together.
Yet the moment I wrote let’s not get carried away by predicting a title win this campaign, I was again accused of being negative.
This is what I faced last year when my point of view was that we lacked the leadership to finish 4th and would eventually choke. Whisper it quietly but I was proven correct. The manner of our performances at the Lane and Saint James Park, I couldn’t have been more correct.
I have zero problem admitting that when Arsenal FC are finishing 5th, I’m negative about that. That’s simply not what we were promised when we left Highbury.
That’s why I have no issues being called out for not being positive. I will point out the irony though. You can’t demand positivity but then single out a Mr Wenger, Mustafi, Giroud, Bellerin, Xhaka, etc.
So that’s where we are currently at. A talented group who need to prove that when the stakes are really high, they have the mentality to get over the line. That never was a criticism. If you build the youngest squad in the division, it’s likely that at times you will be short of experience?
Unless you buy that from the outside, that knowledge can only come from within. The moment this group wins a cup or qualifies for the Champions League will make it so much easier for them in the future to cope with ‘ Squeaky Bum Time.’
That’s the aim in 2022-23, to win the Europa League or finish above 5th.
What I’m not going to do while I’m enjoying this run is waste my energy in a pointless debate about a fictional title race. I have learnt there are Gooners who think that the definition of a supporter is to say that everything is perfect about their club.
That reflects the society we live in, a world where everyone preaches free speech unless it’s an opinion they disagree with.
My best friend used to debate that Heskey was a superior striker to Thierry Henry simply because he supported Liverpool ……. we were at School!
Unless you’re under the age of 15 you should be able to have the sporting knowledge to understand why It’s unrealistic to say that the Gunners will be Champions in 2023.
A lack of knowledge or pure arrogance.
Say it out loud, beating Crystal Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth!
That’s enough?
Honestly?
That’s enough to convince yourself that we have closed a 24-point gap between us and Man City?
Those three wins are enough to convince yourself that a team, mentally not able to handle the pressure of a race for 4 th place, could now handle the pressure of a title race and get over the line?
You either lack understanding of football or are arrogant or both.
You’re a huge problem at our club because you’re the customers that the Kroenke Family listen to and its music to their ears. Why would our owners invest in the next two weeks when they have people claiming we have enough to win the title?
There of course is the Leicester theory …. if they could win the Prem out of nowhere anyone can.
Again, we were promised when we moved to the Emirates that we would be competing with the likes of Bayern Munich, not that our only hope of a title is a miracle. That your only supporting argument in 2022 of Arsenal being champions is a play on words is depressing.
Yes, using the English Language correctly of course Arsenal CAN win the title. Spurs CAN, Aston Villa CAN, Wolves CAN, Fulham CAN. If your philosophy is that nothing is impossible then fine, Arsenal CAN win the title, but simply WON’T this season.
What they haven’t learnt from the Foxes title win was how humble they were. Claudio Ranieri always stressed about taking one game at a time. He or their fans certainly didn’t chat about lifting the title after three games.
Let’s be honest most base their predictions on the reality of what they see in front of them. If you asked an athletic expert to forecast a 100 m sprint, before retirement they would pick USAIN Bolt to win every time, they wouldn’t call you negative for not picking the 5th fastest man in the world. You would need a better argument then, it’s not impossible.
Those same readers calling me negative writing off a title challenge, let’s see if they are humble enough to admit they were wrong when it doesn’t happen.
I bet they would call 5th progress even though they are now saying we are superior to City and Liverpool.
You can understand why rivals want us to fall flat on our face.
8th, 8th and 5th but saying we can win the League because we beat Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth. If the Spurs were saying the same thing, we would mock them.
Be humble Gooners
Dan Smith
;
19 CommentsAdd a Comment
No and talking like that is silly and makes you sound silly, We are still building saying stuff like this is no good for the club team players manager and fans. We are not title contenders yet and not by a far way !! 3 games in means nothing and people like you should SHUT UP and leave the subject alone and just enjoy the season ahead ! Instead of pushing this sort of rubbish to unsettle the fans team etc !! GROW UP !!
Seconded mate
Did you even read the article to the end?
@ Carl
I do’t think you even finished reading the title!
I just know that Jesus and Zinchenko have that mentality, since they came from a more competitive environment. I hope they can infect their teammates with the same mentality and work ethics
Rodgers said Jesus and Zinchenko must’ve been training like dogs at Man City
If Rodgers was right, the Gunners should’ve been pumped up to train as hard as those serial EPL winners. Otherwise the lazy ones will lose their places in the starting line-up
Who knows, LC won the league and if you have a smart and passionate manager, anything is possible. Ranieri managed to win it. Kenny Dalglish won it with BR in 1994-95. Anything is possible in football as long as we stay humble, prepare well for the next match, learn from your mistakes and improve. Just that the competition has got much much tougher now, we are in 2022, not 2012 or 2002. Lucky for us we have Mikel, the man with the Midas touch. We can and we could win if he had a solid back up for Partey and Saka.
Backups aren’t our problems. Our problem is inconsistency. As long as we’re still inconsistent, we will not win the league
More cash is being spent too which is what people do not add. Just look at a team liek Nottingham Forest and their spending. All those good coaches given the same money could still have done just as well and that is why an above average manager like Ole can finish in top 4.
Always have believe in your team
Your opinion and theirs count for nothing in the long run with respect to what Arsenal do. Having said that, I understand why you’d be annoyed when they want to hammer you for also sharing your opinion. From what I’m seeing this season it seems Arsenal’s effcient pressing and possesion tactics has surprised a lot of teams. I expect the other teams to adapt to us so that will be another challenge we would have to face. I tipped us for a surprise place finish whether in or out of the top 4 before the season begun. Arteta may well come to regret letting some one or two players be starters in the team come the end of the season. There is improvement tactically and I feel if we sign the right players, then player wise we can be title contenders. I hope we take advantage of the shock value and go all the way. More power to Arteta and the team.
We’ve seen before we ride the wave of momentum very well but when we lose then we struggle to bounce back to form quickly. We rarely have a quick dip and then straight back to winning consistently.
Long may this run continue but we’ll see the mentality after a loss.
Without another two players, top players, we are relying on an injury and fatigue free season to win the Premier League. Just not possible. With two more top signings we could be close. We need a large, but quality, squad for the probable 50+ games we will play. Man City and Liverpool have that depth, but even Liverpool with a few injuries are finding it difficult. So Edu…..no complacency please and complete the transfer window.
The law of average dictates any of the top six team from last season can win the league.
But Arsenal fans have right to be more optimistic this season, as this season doesn’t seem to be like recent seasons.
Watching the team at the Camping arena, you could tell somthing was different the way they went about the game, I said then as am saying now a lot of team we play is going to be on the receiving ends of some heavy defeats this season.
Chelsea could have gotten a six nil beating and the score line would not have flattered us,
Now we could make a major scare this year without actually winning the league and that would be significant progress with us ending up in the top four for me.
Think Hull City lead a great deal one season and almost got relegated if my memory correct, so am under no delusion of winning the league, but the way the gunners are playing some mighty assemble team are taking note.
About the Heskey thing we in Algeria use to think that Mahrez is better than Aguiro …. When someone is biased it’s deficult to have a reasonable argument with him….We don’t have the QUALITY and especially EXPERIENCE to even challenge for the title……We need to match City spending power in order to be able to compete…Yes the Kroenkes made some investement lately and ,i must say ,astutes ones but we’r nowhere near the likes of Liverpool and MC….
Tbf Mahrez vs Aguero is a lot closer than Henry vs Heskey. Mahrez was and is brilliant.
“That reflects the society we live in, a world where everyone preaches free speech unless it’s an opinion they disagree with.”
100% agree with this assessment.
Anyway, you’re right that to be thinking of winning titles is silly this season – I hope there aren’t many who think like that. I will, however, be looking forward to our first big game – I believe that will tell us a lot about where our squad mentality is, because I do think we’ve improved, but we have to demonstrate that when it really counts.
How many on here are actually saying, they think we will win the league, this year?
I haven’t seen many.
Nearly all here are just saying we seem better than last season, and of course everybody(?) hope we will win the title. But that is different.
Of course it could happen, whether one wants to put money on it….
Anyway, you started out by saying we couldn’t finish in top 4, now you have moved up to saying we won’t win.
We must be going in the right direction, then.
Tbh Arteta and the players are humble and they have come out on the matter clearly. Fans can chant whatever they want to create an atmosphere and have fun in games . For now we CAN! dream winning the league.
I disagree with you Dan for using last year as a reference point as if everything has remained the same. It is unrealistic to talk of a gap of an 24 points as if everything remained static. Last year Liverpool overran Man U twice but what happened last night? Crystal Palace beat us twice but is it still the case now?
When you use defective analysis you get defective results. The problem is that you have taken a position that is not only unscientific but also unpalatable to most people on this platform. However I take exception to the insults directed at you because they are uncalled for. We can disagree without being abusive. Disagreement is not hostility.