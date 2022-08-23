Do Arsenal really have the mentality to win the title yet?

Arsenal to win the League? by Dan Smith

Arsenal are top of the League, the only top-flight side to have a 100 percent record so far.

The positive from last season is we have very likable players, which has helped the fans feel closer to those who represent them.

Jesus is excelling now that he’s the main man, something he never was at the Etihad. Zinchenko’s tactical understanding is world class and Saliba looks so composed on the ball. The hope in general is we have such a young squad that, in theory, they should only get better and that one day everything might just click.

I really enjoyed Saturday, I was proud to be a gooner, finally Arteta’s ethos was coming together.

Yet the moment I wrote let’s not get carried away by predicting a title win this campaign, I was again accused of being negative.

This is what I faced last year when my point of view was that we lacked the leadership to finish 4th and would eventually choke. Whisper it quietly but I was proven correct. The manner of our performances at the Lane and Saint James Park, I couldn’t have been more correct.

I have zero problem admitting that when Arsenal FC are finishing 5th, I’m negative about that. That’s simply not what we were promised when we left Highbury.

That’s why I have no issues being called out for not being positive. I will point out the irony though. You can’t demand positivity but then single out a Mr Wenger, Mustafi, Giroud, Bellerin, Xhaka, etc.

So that’s where we are currently at. A talented group who need to prove that when the stakes are really high, they have the mentality to get over the line. That never was a criticism. If you build the youngest squad in the division, it’s likely that at times you will be short of experience?

Unless you buy that from the outside, that knowledge can only come from within. The moment this group wins a cup or qualifies for the Champions League will make it so much easier for them in the future to cope with ‘ Squeaky Bum Time.’

That’s the aim in 2022-23, to win the Europa League or finish above 5th.

What I’m not going to do while I’m enjoying this run is waste my energy in a pointless debate about a fictional title race. I have learnt there are Gooners who think that the definition of a supporter is to say that everything is perfect about their club.

That reflects the society we live in, a world where everyone preaches free speech unless it’s an opinion they disagree with.

My best friend used to debate that Heskey was a superior striker to Thierry Henry simply because he supported Liverpool ……. we were at School!

Unless you’re under the age of 15 you should be able to have the sporting knowledge to understand why It’s unrealistic to say that the Gunners will be Champions in 2023.

A lack of knowledge or pure arrogance.

Say it out loud, beating Crystal Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth!

That’s enough?

Honestly?

That’s enough to convince yourself that we have closed a 24-point gap between us and Man City?

Those three wins are enough to convince yourself that a team, mentally not able to handle the pressure of a race for 4 th place, could now handle the pressure of a title race and get over the line?

You either lack understanding of football or are arrogant or both.

You’re a huge problem at our club because you’re the customers that the Kroenke Family listen to and its music to their ears. Why would our owners invest in the next two weeks when they have people claiming we have enough to win the title?

There of course is the Leicester theory …. if they could win the Prem out of nowhere anyone can.

Again, we were promised when we moved to the Emirates that we would be competing with the likes of Bayern Munich, not that our only hope of a title is a miracle. That your only supporting argument in 2022 of Arsenal being champions is a play on words is depressing.

Yes, using the English Language correctly of course Arsenal CAN win the title. Spurs CAN, Aston Villa CAN, Wolves CAN, Fulham CAN. If your philosophy is that nothing is impossible then fine, Arsenal CAN win the title, but simply WON’T this season.

What they haven’t learnt from the Foxes title win was how humble they were. Claudio Ranieri always stressed about taking one game at a time. He or their fans certainly didn’t chat about lifting the title after three games.

Let’s be honest most base their predictions on the reality of what they see in front of them. If you asked an athletic expert to forecast a 100 m sprint, before retirement they would pick USAIN Bolt to win every time, they wouldn’t call you negative for not picking the 5th fastest man in the world. You would need a better argument then, it’s not impossible.

Those same readers calling me negative writing off a title challenge, let’s see if they are humble enough to admit they were wrong when it doesn’t happen.

I bet they would call 5th progress even though they are now saying we are superior to City and Liverpool.

You can understand why rivals want us to fall flat on our face.

8th, 8th and 5th but saying we can win the League because we beat Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth. If the Spurs were saying the same thing, we would mock them.

Be humble Gooners

Dan Smith

