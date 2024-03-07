Do Arsenal really need a new midfielder this summer?

Arsenal should comfortably spend all of their money to strengthen their offence; the other anticipated deal for a quality midfielder can wait. You’re probably asking why this is, and here’s why:

Adrian Clarke, an ex-gunner, remarked on the Handbrake Off Podcast that Arsenal’s midfield should be the least of their worries right now. He claims Arsenal currently have so many options they can deploy at midfield, and it still clicks. He acknowledges that practically any Arsenal defender can comfortably play in midfield and might even excel given their ball-playing abilities.

Clarke’s claims, if taken seriously, may have a say in Arsenal’s transfer plans. Arsenal can easily complete a marquee striker deal, such as signing Victor Osimhen (or perhaps a top striker and winger), without having to save funds for a headline midfielder move.

“We play four centre halves, but we’ve signed four centre halves who can play in the midfield. That is the genius of it; William Saliba and Gabriel are both incredible on the ball.” Clarke said.

“Saliba completed more passes than Sheffield United.

“Exactly; they could all do a job in midfield; Ben White has done a job in midfield; and Kiwior is looking more secure.”

Arteta has shown a willingness to tweak his players’ positions to get the most out of them. And if the Arsenal manager understands how adaptable his defenders are, it shouldn’t be surprising if he sacrifices a move for a midfielder in order to finally sort out his attack in the summer.

Darren N

