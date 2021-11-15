Do Arsenal really need to invest in January? Are you for or against?

We are almost getting to mid-season, and the time of the year when teams assess their season performances, strategize the way forward, and probably check out if there is a player or two they would love to either sell or buy.

Every January transfer window has been a window whereby teams go to sign immediate impact players, who can help them push further in their quest for honours in the ongoing season. In season’s past, Arsenal has been known to dive into the January transfer window, only if there is need for reinforcement in any department of the team. However the question I would love to ask is, looking at the brilliant stuff Arteta has been doing with this team in recent weeks, wouldn’t it be wise if we let this transfer window slide?

Unless their is an immediate need for reinforcement, Arsenal is okay with the squad they have right now. Well, I got into an argument with a Arsenal loving friend recently, we had argument on whether Arsenal should utilize the January transfer window or let it slide. My friend was in total support of Arsenal being active in January, while yours truly kicked against it.

My argument

The team is starting to enjoy playing together, and the bond and untiy in the team right now can be felt, even beyond this planet! We look like a team who can boast of at least two players in each position right now! They may be quality players to you or not, but as far as they are in the team, they will work for their wages when the time comes. Arsenal is a team that has maintained a good financial status for a long time, and isn’t the club that may wish to sign up a player just for the sake of it. Arsenal are participating in fewer competitions this season, and so should be able to persecute the season well with the players currently in the team. And yes with this team, we will qualify for Europe next season.

My good friend’s argument

Any serious team should always have a position they will want to strengthen, and they do that every transfer window. Arsenal is finding it difficult scoring goals despite winning games, is this the Arsenal you know? How many games have we ended with more than a goal lead this season? Are you okay with that? The strikers we have in the team are old and not scoring as much as Arsenal is known for! The younger strikers are not pushing hard enough for playing time. So what other options do we have, if we intend having a wonderful season? We are enjoying some defensive stability at the moment, we can also enjoy watching seeing our team score beautiful goals in football games. Please, Arsenal should spend that money in January and sign a striker who is ready to give the other strikers in the team a run for their money.

Enough said.

So guys, here you have the two sides of the argument, do you think we need to utilize this January transfer window or let it slide?

We are Arsenal and proud.

Sylvester

