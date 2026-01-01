Do Arsenal really struggle to score from open play?

Arsenal have often been accused of lacking creativity from open play and relying too heavily on set pieces to score goals. This narrative has gained traction in recent months, despite the quality available to Mikel Arteta and the attacking talent at his disposal. With such a technically gifted squad, questions have been raised about whether this criticism is truly justified.

Arteta’s team contains some of the finest attacking players in Europe, strengthened further by additions made over the last few months. On paper, Arsenal possess a forward line capable of breaking down any defence through movement, passing, and individual quality. That is why many supporters and neutral observers have been puzzled by claims that the Gunners show little interest in scoring from open play.

Arsenal remain focused on winning matches by any means necessary and are firmly committed to ending the current season with silverware. However, the debate around their attacking approach continues, prompting closer examination of the numbers behind their goals.

Breaking down Arsenal goals in 2025

The question of how much Arsenal truly rely on set pieces can be answered by looking at their output across the calendar year. In 2025, Arsenal were once again close contenders for the league title, narrowly missing out while maintaining a high scoring rate across competitions.

According to Arsenal Media, the breakdown of their goals during 2025 paints a very clear picture. Of the 114 goals scored by the Gunners during the year, only 26 came from corners and free kicks. While set pieces remain an important weapon, they account for a relatively small proportion of the total output.

Open play numbers challenge the narrative

The most striking figure is Arsenal’s productivity from open play. Arteta’s side scored 81 goals from open play during 2025, representing almost 80 percent of their total goals for the year. That level of output places them firmly among the most effective attacking teams in Europe when the ball is in motion.

These numbers significantly undermine the idea that Arsenal depend primarily on dead-ball situations. Instead, they highlight a team that consistently creates and converts chances through structured attacking play.

With eyes now firmly on success in 2026, Arsenal will be eager to continue refining their approach. Based on the evidence from 2025, the claim that they avoid scoring from open play appears increasingly difficult to support.