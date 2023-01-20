Do Arsenal still need a recognised striker after Trossard?

Nothing Has Gone According To Plan, But Edu Should Provide Arteta With A New Source Of Goals
If Arteta had a winter transfer plan for Arsenal, I don’t think I’d be wrong to suggest that things haven’t gone as planned in the days leading up to deadline day. With only week until the winter transfer deadline, Arteta may now have to consider even if only one deal can keep his team in contention for the Premier League title.
Frank McAvennie is well aware of Arsenal’s predicament, and he believes that signing a top striker this month is the only way forward. “I think if Arsenal get a brilliant out-and-out striker, that is what they need,” McAvennie told Football Insider. “Jesus could play off any decent striker. That would be a match made in heaven. Jesus is a good player. I get that he is not an out-and-out striker, but he is not doing too bad.
“If they got a striker in Arsenal, they would be scoring more goals, and they are already scoring quite a few without an out-and-out striker.”
For the better part of the day, reports have suggested Arsenal are in advanced negotiations with Brighton over the permanent signing of Leandro Trossard. He may just be the man McAvennie was talking about, considering what Roberto De Zerbi said sometime back about the 28-year-old.
“In different positions, he can score more, I think, he can play 90 minutes, but I spoke with the team about this, because if he plays 90 minutes, he can have more of a chance to score and to play better,” said De Zerbi, as per Football London.
But it is a fact that he is not a centre-forward in the real sense of the word, so we still need a backup to Nketiah, don’t we?
Signing a midfielder should be the priority now that we have got Trossard through the door.
🚨 BREAKING: Arsenal set to sign Spezia centre back Jakub Kiwior for €25M. The player has already travelled to London for medicals.🔴🤝🇵🇱 #AFC
(via
@DiMarzio
🌕)
Another left field signing not sure what to make of this 🧐
No we do not need another striker.
Fabrizio Romano:
🗣“Trossard had some opportunities in France & of course England, but he only wanted Arsenal. He immediately said yes to Arsenal when they called him, when Mikel Arteta also had the conversation with the player. Trossard was super happy about this possibility.”
This what we want to hear players willing to play for Gunners not Raphinha/ Vlahovic and the likes.
Now on the article we don’t need any coward for Jesus will be back soon just sign a midfielder if not we still good to go onwards and upwards.