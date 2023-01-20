Do Arsenal still need a recognised striker after Trossard?

Nothing Has Gone According To Plan, But Edu Should Provide Arteta With A New Source Of Goals

If Arteta had a winter transfer plan for Arsenal, I don’t think I’d be wrong to suggest that things haven’t gone as planned in the days leading up to deadline day. With only week until the winter transfer deadline, Arteta may now have to consider even if only one deal can keep his team in contention for the Premier League title.

Frank McAvennie is well aware of Arsenal’s predicament, and he believes that signing a top striker this month is the only way forward. “I think if Arsenal get a brilliant out-and-out striker, that is what they need,” McAvennie told Football Insider. “Jesus could play off any decent striker. That would be a match made in heaven. Jesus is a good player. I get that he is not an out-and-out striker, but he is not doing too bad.

“If they got a striker in Arsenal, they would be scoring more goals, and they are already scoring quite a few without an out-and-out striker.”

For the better part of the day, reports have suggested Arsenal are in advanced negotiations with Brighton over the permanent signing of Leandro Trossard. He may just be the man McAvennie was talking about, considering what Roberto De Zerbi said sometime back about the 28-year-old.

“In different positions, he can score more, I think, he can play 90 minutes, but I spoke with the team about this, because if he plays 90 minutes, he can have more of a chance to score and to play better,” said De Zerbi, as per Football London.

But it is a fact that he is not a centre-forward in the real sense of the word, so we still need a backup to Nketiah, don’t we?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH – A very funny and interesting review of the Arsenal Womens 1-1 draw with Chelsea from an Irish perspective! From DUBLIN ARSENAL