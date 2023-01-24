Do Arsenal still need one more signing ahead of the close of the window?

Arsenal’s winter transfer plans did not appear to be going as planned at first, but things have changed for the better in the last few days.

The addition of Brighton’s Leandro Trossard has alleviated concerns about Arsenal’s attack being short. The 28-year-old’s versatility makes him one of the best signings the Gunners could make this winter. Aside from the attack, Spezia’s Jakub Kiwior has been signed as Arteta’s solution to his concern about relying too heavily on Gabriel Magalhaes at the back. Aside from these two, there is speculation that Ivan Fresneda will be signed, though he may be loaned out until the summer.

In any case, if you had to advise Arteta to make one last move this winter, where would it be? If I’m not mistaken, you, like many Gooners, want him to strengthen Arsenal’s midfield. Notably, according to Gazetta dello Sport, Arsenal has made contact with Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie’s agent to see if he would like to move to the Emirates this month.

According to the report, Arsenal approaching Juventus about the deal should not be a problem, as the Old Lady is eager to cash in on the 24-year-old with a £22 million package sufficient to close the deal. Juve has been on a roll this season, and his versatility in midfield has earned him 13 league starts. Notably, he was a driving force behind the USMNT’s World Cup run in Qatar. Do you believe McKennie’s arrival could spell the end of other teams’ hopes of winning the 2022-23 season, as the Juve man could effectively replace either Partey or Xhaka if either becomes injured?

