Do Arsenal still need Thomas Partey now?

So now Ceballos is back in our ranks for at least one more season, does that altogether put rumours to bed about Thomas Partey joining us?

With Ozil back in training, Ceballos joining on loan and Elneny back from his season long loan, where he could stay, and with the added midfielders we already have at our club, do we really need to add another one?

Partey is experienced and has over 150 appearances for Atletico Madrid and at the age of 27 he would be a very good player to add to our already talented ranks, having won the Europa league with Atletico in 2017-18 he also has experience in that competition and could help us add that title to our trophy cabinet.

But that seems more like rumours right now rather than a set transfer that would happen. Although it would be nice to add Partey, I can’t help but think that the players we have in our team should be given a chance under Arteta for a full season and then be judged after that.

Given how having Arteta in charge for no longer than 9 months gave us two trophies and seemed to have sorted out the defence at times, then surely the players will perform even better with a full season of Arteta at the helm.

As Chelsea and other teams are splashing the cash on top quality players, Arsenal has a team that have been together through ups and downs, know each other well and finishing in the lowest position in a long time in the league, yet ending with 2 trophies shows that really, team spirit, togetherness and bonds are sometimes the best thing a team can have rather than just ‘names’.

Gooners?

Shenel Osman